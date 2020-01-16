Thursday, January 16, 2020

Jan 16 20, 3:34 pm

WATCH: Thieves rob car after smashing window

News

Jan. 16, 20 | 3:34 pm

Three thieves stopped their car near a parked vehicle in Saudi Arabia at night then used a rock to smash the glass window and steal the car’s contents.

A video published by Saudi newspapers showed the men took their time as they quietly opened the car door and snatched what is inside it, apparently not aware that they are being watched by security cameras.

After nearly two minutes, they drove away with their loot, leaving the car with a smashed side window.

The incident occurred in the capital Riyadh this week and the car owner said he had parked his car to pray in a nearby mosque.

Watch the incident caught on CCTV here:

