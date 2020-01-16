Child accuses old man of trying to abduct her

Malacañang on January 16 denied President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the alleged move of Office of Solicitor General (OSG) that seeks the cancelation of the franchise of ABS-CBN. “You must remember that the job of the SolGen is to file the appropriate petitions when he...
PH says report on OFW killed in Kuwait a cover-up
An alleged cover-up was discovered regarding the death of an Overseas Filipino domestic worker (OFW) at the hands of her Kuwaiti employer, which led to the Philippine government declaring a total ban of workers in the Arab country. According to the Labor Secretary...
Nearly 600,000 people in Batangas displaced by Taal eruption – Governor
Almost 600,000 people fled to safety amid the eruption of the Taal volcano in Batangas according to the provincial government. In a report by GMA News, the residents in the Taal Volcano Island, as well as areas within the 14-kilometer radius from the main crater,...
Man terminated from employment after sexually harassing Filipina co-worker in Dubai
A Filipina lodged a sexual harassment complaint against her colleague at a clothing shop in Dubai. According to the 41-year-old Filipina, her 32-year-old Tunisian co-worker groped her twice inside their workplace. “I was about to check out at the end of my shift when...
An old man who went to school in Bahrain to pick up his daughter made the mistake of his life when he smiled at another little girl and touched her in a fatherly way.
Instead of returning the smile, the 8-year-old child screamed and went straight to her parents to tell them that the man tried to abduct her.
The man eventually found himself in court facing abduction and molestation charges but the judge quickly dismissed the case.
“The judge did not believe that an old man going to pick his little daughter from school would take the risk and abduct another little girl,” Akhbar Al Khaleej daily said.
“He found that the accusations by that child did not make sense and that he genuinely tried to touch her in a paternal way…he immediately acquitted the man.”
Accomodation option available in the market.
