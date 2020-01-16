Thursday, January 16, 2020

Jan 16 20, 3:27 pm

Palace denies involvement in petition to revoke ABS-CBN's franchise

Jan 16 2020

Malacañang on January 16 denied President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the alleged move of Office of Solicitor General (OSG) that seeks the cancelation of the franchise of ABS-CBN. “You must remember that the job of the SolGen is to file the appropriate petitions when he...

PH says report on OFW killed in Kuwait a cover-up

Jan 16 2020

An alleged cover-up was discovered regarding the death of an Overseas Filipino domestic worker (OFW) at the hands of her Kuwaiti employer, which led to the Philippine government declaring a total ban of workers in the Arab country. According to the Labor Secretary...

Child accuses old man of trying to abduct her

by | News

Jan. 16, 20 | 3:27 pm

An old man who went to school in Bahrain to pick up his daughter made the mistake of his life when he smiled at another little girl and touched her in a fatherly way.

Instead of returning the smile, the 8-year-old child screamed and went straight to her parents to tell them that the man tried to abduct her.

The man eventually found himself in court facing abduction and molestation charges but the judge quickly dismissed the case.

“The judge did not believe that an old man going to pick his little daughter from school would take the risk and abduct another little girl,” Akhbar Al Khaleej daily said.

“He found that the accusations by that child did not make sense and that he genuinely tried to touch her in a paternal way…he immediately acquitted the man.”

