Manny Pacquiao’s next match slated for April or July 2020

Sean Gibbons, head of Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, confirmed that deals are currently ongoing for the next bout of the Philippines’ ‘Pambansang Kamao’.

Gibbons confirmed to the Manila Bulletin that he’s currently talking with several groups in the Mmiddle East, including the UAE.

“Working hard to get a fight in April,” said Gibbons who’s currently in the US, sharing that several locations he’s eyeing to hold the next Pacquiao match include the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

And while 2020 is already underway, Gibbons is optimistic that he will have a match for the Philippine boxing icon soon, stating that if Pacquiao isn’t available for April, the earliest date for the match to take place will be this July 2020.

“We’ll see by Jan. 20 if we can have a fight (in the Middle East) or not,” shared Gibbons.

Boxing champion and fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao proved that he still has that fighter in him after he won in a split-decision against Keith Thurman for the WBF welterweight championship in MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas last July 2019.

Pacquiao also defended his secondary welterweight title by a unanimous decision against Adrien Broner in their match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in January 2019.

These wins added to a third straight victory for the 40-year-old Pacquiao who earlier retired and but went back to the ring.