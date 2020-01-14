Filipinos from Iraq held at airport due to exit visa issues

The Department of Health has issued an advisory to the public to avoid eating fish from Taal Lake due to high sulfur content from the erupting volcano. The volcanic elements being spewed by the rumbling Mt. Taal are affecting the marine life in its surrounding lake. ...
Cleaner steals Dh2,100 from judicial officer in UAE
A cleaner is now on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stealing Dh2,000 from a judicial officer. According to the public prosecution records, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner waited for the judicial officer to walked out of his office to steal...
Egyptian businessman steals Dh1.71 million
An Egyptian businessman was on trial after he allegedly stole Dh1.71 million from a real estate firm. In a report by Khaleej Times, a 38-year-old businessman was the manager of a contracting company when he signed a deal with the real estate firm to build a mosque in...
WATCH: Silang, Cavite turns gray due to ashfall
The town of Silang in Cavite, known for its proximity to Tagaytay, suddenly turned into gray due to the consistent ash fall following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Silang, which is 42 kilometers away from the volcanic island, was not spared by the ashfall as...
The first batch of Filipinos from Iraq was not able to leave the Baghdad International Airport on Monday because of exit visa problems.
The repatriated Filipinos were supposed to board a connecting flight from Baghdad towards Manila.
Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu was scheduled to meet the repatriated Filipinos at the airport together with Philippine Ambassador Alan Timbayan and Labor Attache David Des Dicang, as per a report from ABS-CBN News.
Dicang was also set to go with the repatriated workers.
Cimatu explained they were still fixing their exit visas and Charge d’ Affairs Jomar Sadie in Iraq hopes that it could be resolved as soon as possible.
Cimatu stayed in Doha to continue his monitoring of the situation of Filipinos in the Middle East due to the tensions between the United States and Iraq.
