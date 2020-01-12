UAE’s weather agency forecasts heavy winds, continuous rain

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...
Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend. They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East. Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday...
China reports first death from new strain of corona virus
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus. The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced. He was rushed to...
Bello slams fake, dishonest autopsy report on slain OFW in Kuwait; to impose a permanent deployment ban
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III slammed the ‘fake’ and ‘dishonest’ autopsy report of Kuwaiti authorities on the remains of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Bello has expressed his doubts on the credibility of the Kuwaiti forensic doctors who wrote a...
UAE’s weather agency forecasts continuous heavy downpour of rain on several parts of the country today, January 12.
The National Center of Meteorology announced specific areas around Dubai and the other emirates would experience cloudy sky with heavy rainfall and thunder, with other parts to experience strong gusts of wind with dusts and sand.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/gGToZzlweS
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 11, 2020
The Dubai Police has reported traffic congestion at the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road towards Sharjah as a result of flooding.
#حالة_الطرق | 08:05
يوجد ازدحام مروري على شارع الشيخ محمد بن زايد بعد جسر منطقة العمال بالاتجاه إلى إمارة الشارقة نتيجة تجمع المياه.
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 12, 2020
NCM also reported ongoing rains at the area of Sharjah.
أمطار متوسطة مع برق على الشارقة#أمطار #أمطار_الخير #استمطار #تلقيح_السحب #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد
Moderate rain with Lighting over Sharjah#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 12, 2020
Several classes have been suspended in the UAE as schools advised students and parents yesterday to keep students safe in their homes.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved