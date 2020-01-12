UAE’s weather agency forecasts heavy winds, continuous rain

UAE’s weather agency forecasts continuous heavy downpour of rain on several parts of the country today, January 12.

The National Center of Meteorology announced specific areas around Dubai and the other emirates would experience cloudy sky with heavy rainfall and thunder, with other parts to experience strong gusts of wind with dusts and sand.

The Dubai Police has reported traffic congestion at the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road towards Sharjah as a result of flooding.

#حالة_الطرق | 08:05 يوجد ازدحام مروري على شارع الشيخ محمد بن زايد بعد جسر منطقة العمال بالاتجاه إلى إمارة الشارقة نتيجة تجمع المياه. — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 12, 2020

NCM also reported ongoing rains at the area of Sharjah.

Several classes have been suspended in the UAE as schools advised students and parents yesterday to keep students safe in their homes.