Japan vows to help improve PH railway system 

Thousands of residents near the Taal Volcano's 'danger zone' have been evacuated Sunday evening as the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in cooperation with the local government, aids residents to get to safety. Here's the...
Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects
Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...
LOOK: Hotline for OFWs with families in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna affected by Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in Amman, Jordan has released an advisory for OFWs around the world with relatives in Batangas, Cavite or Laguna who might be affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. OFWs can contact the following numbers that lead to the Region 4A Office of...
BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work
Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...
The Department of Transportation in the Philippines has met with Japanese officials led by Japanese House of Councillors (HC) Member Iwai Shigeki, together with Koyari Takashi, Koga Yukihito, Wakamatsu Kaneshige, Chief Researcher Hiromatsu Akihiko, and Assistant Director Kondo Tomoya.
The meeting focused on the improvement of the country’s railway projects under the Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA).
The Japan delegation expressed their desire to accord assistance and help accelerate the ongoing railway projects, such as the MRT-3 rehabilitation, as one of the solutions to ease the traffic in the metro.
Transportation Secretary Art Tugade reiterated two things of which the Japan government can possibly help: (1) to further advance the rehabilitation and maintenance of the MRT-3, and (2) to accelerate the use of the Dalian trains.
“We are pushing for the acceptance and adoption of Land Value Capture in the evaluation of infrastructure projects. With this concept, we can build more infrastructure and we can assure the return of investment on a faster basis,” Tugade said in a statement.
Tugade also announced that Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is donating through grant, more or less 30 units of simulators to be used for the Philippine Railways Institute (PRI).
“With the relationship between the Japanese and Philippine governments, with the help of JICA, various projects in the country are now moving fast and sure. And I am sure, that after this meeting, it will become faster and more sure,” Tugade said.
