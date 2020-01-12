Duterte: Robredo’s 19 day-ICAD stint too short 

Thousands of residents near the Taal Volcano's 'danger zone' have been evacuated Sunday evening as the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in cooperation with the local government, aids residents to get to safety. Here's the...
Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects
Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...
LOOK: Hotline for OFWs with families in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna affected by Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in Amman, Jordan has released an advisory for OFWs around the world with relatives in Batangas, Cavite or Laguna who might be affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. OFWs can contact the following numbers that lead to the Region 4A Office of...
BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work
Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...
President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that Vice President Leni Robredo’s 19-day stint as co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) is too short and not enough for her to see how the committee works.
He, however, clarified that he is open in listening to her suggestions in improving the drug war.
Robredo said that the Dangerous Drugs Board should lead the war on drugs and not the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
She also said that the drug war is a failure because only 1% of the shabu supply was seized.
“I cannot make a sweeping statement and say that she is right. Hanggang ‘maybe’ lang ‘yan,. Maybe she is right. Maybe I will listen, but her stint of 18 days with ICAD seems to me a very short time to get a very good picture of what the PNP is,” Duterte said in an interview on ABS-CBN.
“Hindi ‘yan, chief-chief lang, Leni. You have to go for the jugular,” he added.
Duterte fired Robredo as ICAD chair last November 24, 2019 over her supposed missteps in performing her role.
Duterte added that the Vice President prioritized meeting foreigners who already prejudged the controversial anti-drug campaign.
Latest News
