Duterte: Robredo’s 19 day-ICAD stint too short 

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that Vice President Leni Robredo’s 19-day stint as co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) is too short and not enough for her to see how the committee works.

He, however, clarified that he is open in listening to her suggestions in improving the drug war.

Robredo said that the Dangerous Drugs Board should lead the war on drugs and not the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

She also said that the drug war is a failure because only 1% of the shabu supply was seized.

“I cannot make a sweeping statement and say that she is right. Hanggang ‘maybe’ lang ‘yan,. Maybe she is right. Maybe I will listen, but her stint of 18 days with ICAD seems to me a very short time to get a very good picture of what the PNP is,” Duterte said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“Hindi ‘yan, chief-chief lang, Leni. You have to go for the jugular,” he added.

Duterte fired Robredo as ICAD chair last November 24, 2019 over her supposed missteps in performing her role.

Duterte added that the Vice President prioritized meeting foreigners who already prejudged the controversial anti-drug campaign.