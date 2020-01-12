DEVELOPING STORY: PHIVOLCS raises alert level 3 as Taal Volcano undergoes ‘magmatic unrest’

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level of Taal Volcano to level 3 as the volcano released steams approximately 100 meters high following the phreatic explosion around 1 p.m. of Sunday.

“Taal Volcano Main Crater has escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume 1 kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes in Volcano Island and barangays of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal,” as per an official report from PHIVOLCS.

The Taal Volcano released a phreatic explosion earlier – which was a steam-driven explosion caused by water interacting with magma. Phreatic explosions are common precursors of a volcanic activity.

The public is reminded that the Main Crater should be strictly off-limits because sudden steam explosions can occur and high concentrations of lethal volcanic gases can be released.

Three earthquakes were felt around 7:35 a.m., 10:43 a.m., and 2:00 p.m.

A seismic swarm was also recorded which started around 11 a.m. which lasted until 2:10 p.m.

PHIVOLCS advised precautionary evacuation of Taal Volcano Island pending observation of the volcano’s condition within the next 48 hours.

The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office has ordered preemptive evacuation around areas near the volcano.

“PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami. The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited,” adds the report from PHIVOLCS.

Here’s the official announcement: