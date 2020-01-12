Monday, January 13, 2020

Jan 12 20, 12:22 pm

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Jan 12 2020

Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

Jan 12 2020

Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...

Bushfires forces 240,000 residents to flee their homes in Australia

by | News

Jan. 12, 20 | 12:22 pm

Photo credit: Dan Himbrecht/Reuters

Australian authorities on January 9 urged their citizens in the southeast to evacuate as warm weather and unpredictable winds fueled the return of bushfires that threatened towns and communities.

Local media reported that three enormous fires have merged in New South Wales, covering 630,000 hectares of land.

A report by Reuters also stated that message alerts were sent to residents of Victoria State, advising them to leave as conditions will further worsen when evening heavy winds blow in the state.

“If you can get out, you should get out, you shouldn’t be in the remote and forested parts of our State,” Andrew Crisp, the emergency management commissioner for the state of Victoria, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Red Continent has been burning since late July last year.

The wildfires have claimed the lives of almost half a billion animals and 27 people and has ravaged 10.3 million hectares of land, an area as big as South Korea, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Melbourne and Sydney, urging the Australian government to act on their climate change policies.

Latest News

Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020

