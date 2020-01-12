BREAKING: PHIVOLCS raises alert level 2 as Taal releases steams, phreatic explosion

Photo from Phivolcs.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level of Taal Volcano to level 2 after the volcano released steams following the phreatic explosion Sunday afternoon.

According to Phivolcs, alert Level 2 means there is probable magmatic intrusion that may or may not lead to possible eruption.

A phreatic explosion is a steam-driven explosion caused by water interacting with magma. Phreatic explosions are common precursors of a volcanic activity.

The public is reminded that the Main Crater should be strictly off-limits because sudden steam explosions can occur and high concentrations of lethal volcanic gases can be released.



Taal Volcano continues to emit thick ashes as of this writing.





The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has ordered preemptive evacuation around areas near the volcano.

Stand by for more updates.