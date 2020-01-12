Monday, January 13, 2020

Jan 12 20, 11:10 am

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Jan 12 2020

Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

Jan 12 2020

Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...

BREAKING: PHIVOLCS raises alert level 2 as Taal releases steams, phreatic explosion

by | News

Jan. 12, 20 | 11:10 am

Photo from Phivolcs.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level of Taal Volcano to level 2 after the volcano released steams following the phreatic explosion Sunday afternoon.

According to Phivolcs, alert Level 2 means there is probable magmatic intrusion that may or may not lead to possible eruption.

A phreatic explosion is a steam-driven explosion caused by water interacting with magma. Phreatic explosions are common precursors of a volcanic activity.

The public is reminded that the Main Crater should be strictly off-limits because sudden steam explosions can occur and high concentrations of lethal volcanic gases can be released.
 
Taal Volcano continues to emit thick ashes as of this writing.


 
The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has ordered preemptive evacuation around areas near the volcano.

Stand by for more updates.

Taal january 2020Taal Phreatic Explosion

Close