UAE President mourns Sultan Qaboos bin Said; three days of mourning announced in UAE

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...
Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend. They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East. Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday...
China reports first death from new strain of corona virus
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus. The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced. He was rushed to...
Bello slams fake, dishonest autopsy report on slain OFW in Kuwait; to impose a permanent deployment ban
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III slammed the ‘fake’ and ‘dishonest’ autopsy report of Kuwaiti authorities on the remains of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Bello has expressed his doubts on the credibility of the Kuwaiti forensic doctors who wrote a...
(WAM) — President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan today mourned with great sorrow the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, who passed away on Friday.
He prayed to Allah to bless the soul of the late Sultan Qaboos with mercy in Paradise.
The President commended the late Sultan for being dedicated to the service of his people and nation and his work on bolstering cohesion of the Arab Nation.
Sheikh Khalifa added, “As we express our sincere condolences to the Omani royal family and the people of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the death of the great late Sultan Qaboos, we express our full confidence that the people of Oman and its leadership will continue his blessed march serving the causes of the nation and advance the Arab joint action.”
The UAE President has also ordered a three-day mourning, starting today, Saturday, and that the UAE national flag be flown at half-mast at all government departments across the country and at all embassies and diplomatic missions of the UAE overseas.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
