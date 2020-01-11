LOOK: Lightning touches tip of Burj Khalifa as rains lead to traffic gridlock, flooded areas in UAE

The ongoing rains in the UAE have affected major roads and caused heavy traffic today, January 11.

Photos and videos submitted to The Filipino Times showed a massive gridlock at the Sheikh Zayed Road early this morning.

A few parking spaces, vacant lots, and streets were also seen submerged in water from the rains that began as early as Thursday evening, January 9.

The UAE’s National Centre for Meteorology has warned residents to be prepared for rains as the unstable weather in the country is expected to persist through the weekend.

NCM also tweeted a video as a lightning bolt touched the tip of the Burj Khalifa.