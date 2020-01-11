Sunday, January 12, 2020

Jan 11 20, 3:03 pm

DOJ: Autopsy shows OFW Jeanelyn Villavende was ‘sexually abused’

Jan 12 2020

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died.   Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...

Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq

Jan 12 2020

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend.    They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East.    Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday...

China reports first death from new strain of corona virus

Jan 12 2020

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus.   The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced.   He was rushed to...

LOOK: Heavy rains across UAE lead to traffic jams, submerged vehicles

by | News

Jan. 11, 20 | 3:03 pm

Photo by Marlene Abalo Genon

The ongoing heavy rains in many parts of the UAE have caused traffic jams and some vehicles submerged in the flood. 

Some videos and photos submitted by residents and Filipinos based in the UAE show major roads across the emirates in knee-deep floods and cars barely passing through the downpour.

This video submitted by Marlene Abalo Genon showed some cars submerged in flood in Al Ain

Another video by Choi Sunga showed heavy flooding near Mazyad Mall in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.

Many parts of Dubai have been affected by the heavy rainfall as well. This video submitted by Barbie Angel Atillo shows one car stuck in mud caused by the downpour near Mall of the Emirates

Atillo also submitted a photo of a vehicle fully submerged in the flood near Airport Terminal 3

On its Twitter account, the Dubai Media Office said, “Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.”

The UAE’s National Centre for Meteorology has warned residents to be prepared for rains and the floods as the unstable weather in the country is expected to persist through the weekend.

 

