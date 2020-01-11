LOOK: Heavy rains across UAE lead to traffic jams, submerged vehicles

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...
Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend. They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East. Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday...
China reports first death from new strain of corona virus
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus. The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced. He was rushed to...
Bello slams fake, dishonest autopsy report on slain OFW in Kuwait; to impose a permanent deployment ban
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III slammed the ‘fake’ and ‘dishonest’ autopsy report of Kuwaiti authorities on the remains of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Bello has expressed his doubts on the credibility of the Kuwaiti forensic doctors who wrote a...
The ongoing heavy rains in many parts of the UAE have caused traffic jams and some vehicles submerged in the flood.
Some videos and photos submitted by residents and Filipinos based in the UAE show major roads across the emirates in knee-deep floods and cars barely passing through the downpour.
This video submitted by Marlene Abalo Genon showed some cars submerged in flood in Al Ain
Another video by Choi Sunga showed heavy flooding near Mazyad Mall in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.
Many parts of Dubai have been affected by the heavy rainfall as well. This video submitted by Barbie Angel Atillo shows one car stuck in mud caused by the downpour near Mall of the Emirates
Atillo also submitted a photo of a vehicle fully submerged in the flood near Airport Terminal 3
On its Twitter account, the Dubai Media Office said, “Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.”
Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 11, 2020
The UAE’s National Centre for Meteorology has warned residents to be prepared for rains and the floods as the unstable weather in the country is expected to persist through the weekend.
منذ قليل، لحظة وصول وادي الصاروج إلى مدينة #العين #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #استمطار #تلقيح_السحب #هواة_الطقس #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد pic.twitter.com/1YjtgYk1Gh
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 11, 2020
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved