Heavy rain brings flooding in UAE, traffic snarls follow

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...
Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend. They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East. Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday...
China reports first death from new strain of corona virus
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus. The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced. He was rushed to...
Bello slams fake, dishonest autopsy report on slain OFW in Kuwait; to impose a permanent deployment ban
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III slammed the ‘fake’ and ‘dishonest’ autopsy report of Kuwaiti authorities on the remains of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Bello has expressed his doubts on the credibility of the Kuwaiti forensic doctors who wrote a...
The heavy downpour across the UAE from Friday until Saturday morning has led to flooding in many parts of the country, causing traffic jams.
As a result, motorists experienced long tailbacks in major roads in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the early morning of Saturday.
On its Twitter account, the Dubai Media Office said, “Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.”
Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 11, 2020
The knee-deep floods in Abu Dhabi made the Airport Road almost impassable.
Downtown Dubai area was also affected by the extreme flooding. Sheikh Zayed Road and the Business Bay Area in Dubai turned into a standstill as long lines of vehicles clogged the roads. The tunnels were also flooded.
Meanwhile, the Dubai International Airport on Twitter told passengers to head early to the airport for their flights.
“Due to heavy rainfall, Dubai International (DXB) is currently experiencing flight disruption and roads surrounding the airport are congested. Customers are advised to allow extra time to get to the airport ahead of their flight, and use the Dubai Metro where possible.”
Advisory: Due to heavy rainfall, DXB is experiencing flight disruption & roads are congested. We advise customers to allow significant extra time to get to the airport and use Dubai Metro. Customers should check their flight status with their airline or on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020
As of this posting, operations at DXB are still affected by the flooding this morning. “Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day,” DXB said on Twitter.
Update: Operations at DXB are still affected due to heavy rain and flooding this morning. Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day. Some flights have been cancelled or diverted to DWC. Check your flight status on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz or your airline’s website
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020
“Joint efforts to restore traffic operations and minimize disruption are ongoing,” said the Dubai Media Office.
Joint efforts to restore traffic operations and minimise disruption are ongoing by @RTA_Dubai, @DMunicipality and @DubaiPoliceHQ in compliance with standard protocols.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 11, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
