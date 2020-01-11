Heavy rain brings flooding in UAE, traffic snarls follow

Photo credit: Yasmin Balajadia Cortes

The heavy downpour across the UAE from Friday until Saturday morning has led to flooding in many parts of the country, causing traffic jams.

As a result, motorists experienced long tailbacks in major roads in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the early morning of Saturday.

On its Twitter account, the Dubai Media Office said, “Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.”

The knee-deep floods in Abu Dhabi made the Airport Road almost impassable.

Downtown Dubai area was also affected by the extreme flooding. Sheikh Zayed Road and the Business Bay Area in Dubai turned into a standstill as long lines of vehicles clogged the roads. The tunnels were also flooded.

Meanwhile, the Dubai International Airport on Twitter told passengers to head early to the airport for their flights.

“Due to heavy rainfall, Dubai International (DXB) is currently experiencing flight disruption and roads surrounding the airport are congested. Customers are advised to allow extra time to get to the airport ahead of their flight, and use the Dubai Metro where possible.”

As of this posting, operations at DXB are still affected by the flooding this morning. “Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day,” DXB said on Twitter.

“Joint efforts to restore traffic operations and minimize disruption are ongoing,” said the Dubai Media Office.