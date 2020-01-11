Classes suspended in some schools in the UAE

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...
Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend. They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East. Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday...
China reports first death from new strain of corona virus
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus. The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced. He was rushed to...
Bello slams fake, dishonest autopsy report on slain OFW in Kuwait; to impose a permanent deployment ban
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III slammed the ‘fake’ and ‘dishonest’ autopsy report of Kuwaiti authorities on the remains of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Bello has expressed his doubts on the credibility of the Kuwaiti forensic doctors who wrote a...
Due to the ongoing heavy downpour across the UAE, some schools have decided to suspend classes on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Earlier, Al Alfiah Filipino Private School (AFPS) have announced on their Facebook that classes are suspended due to the rain.
The Winchester School in Jebel Ali has also announced suspension of classes due to the weather and the unsafe roads.
Other schools in the UAE have also followed suit in the suspension of classes, including DPS Sharjah and DPS Dubai, Our Own English High School Sharjah – Girls, Gems Modern Academy, and Gems Founder’s School Al Barsha. North American International School in Mizhar, Dubai has also sent out a notice of closure to students and parents, stating that the school will reopen and schedule exams and parent-teacher meetings instead on Monday, January 13, 2020.
However, some schools have also decided to keep it business as usual tomorrow.
GEMS Wellington Academy in Dubai Silicon Oasis has announced that classes will not be suspended on January 12, 2020.But if the situation worsens, the school said it will let the parents and the students know.
KHDA has announced in its Twitter account that it is giving the schools the authority to decide if they will suspend classes or not.
We understand that different schools are in different situations all across Dubai. We know that principals are thinking about the safety of their students & staff, and we trust them to make the right decision for their schools. Stay safe everyone ❤️
— KHDA (@KHDA) January 11, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
