Classes suspended in some schools in the UAE

Due to the ongoing heavy downpour across the UAE, some schools have decided to suspend classes on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Earlier, Al Alfiah Filipino Private School (AFPS) have announced on their Facebook that classes are suspended due to the rain.

The Winchester School in Jebel Ali has also announced suspension of classes due to the weather and the unsafe roads.

Other schools in the UAE have also followed suit in the suspension of classes, including DPS Sharjah and DPS Dubai, Our Own English High School Sharjah – Girls, Gems Modern Academy, and Gems Founder’s School Al Barsha. North American International School in Mizhar, Dubai has also sent out a notice of closure to students and parents, stating that the school will reopen and schedule exams and parent-teacher meetings instead on Monday, January 13, 2020.

However, some schools have also decided to keep it business as usual tomorrow.

GEMS Wellington Academy in Dubai Silicon Oasis has announced that classes will not be suspended on January 12, 2020.But if the situation worsens, the school said it will let the parents and the students know.

KHDA has announced in its Twitter account that it is giving the schools the authority to decide if they will suspend classes or not.