WATCH: Video shows object appears to have hit Ukrainian plane

Screengrab from Nariman Gharib video

A footage acquired by multiple international news agencies shows that the Ukranian airline appeared to have been hit by an object before it crashed killing at least 170 people.

The New York Times verified the video with the help of their visual investigators, referring to the object that have allegedly hit the aircraft as an Iranian missile.

In the video, it showed that a small explosion occurred. A loud explosion was then heard at the end of the video.

Based on their analysis, the plane continued to fly and attempted to turn back toward the airport.

The New York Times also showed a satellite image on the area where the crash happened. Maxar Technologies, a space technology company, shared the image on its Twitter account:

#Satellite imagery from today, January 9th, of the Ukrainian passenger airplane crash site near Khalaj Abad, #Iran showing the lengthy debris field and burned area, with visible search and recovery vehicles nearby. #ukraineplanecrash pic.twitter.com/OJgObd1jKc — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) January 9, 2020

The report added that the plane stopped transmitting a signal, flew toward the airport ablaze before it exploded and crashed quickly.

Originally, the video was posted on the Twitter account of a certain Nariman Gharib.

However, Gharib tweeted that he can’t verify the video yet and he is in contact with the person who sent it to him.

The footage i've got from a source – the moment the missile hit the #Flight752. I can't verify the video yet! but please let me know if you find anything. I'm in contact with the person who send this video to see if I can get a version of video which has a meta data on it pic.twitter.com/HtesW5uecB — 🤖Nariman (@NarimanGharib) January 9, 2020

Both CNN and The Guardian also shared the same video footage. However, CNN placed in its disclaimer that they “cannot verify the authenticity of the video”.