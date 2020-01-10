WATCH: PNP official apologizes to GMA reporter over confiscation of phone

Screengrab from Radyo Pilipinas

A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene.

Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD) Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan publicly apologize to Jun Veneracion he mistook him as a “threat” and did not recognize he was part of the media.

“It all happened unintentionally. We are just securing peace and order in the area,” Bathan said.

(Video from Radyo Pilipinas @Cee El Montalban Matus)

Meanwhile, Veneracion uploaded the video of the controversial incident on Facebook. He shared his experience when his phone was snatched by the said police official.