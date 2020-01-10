OFW in Iraq says she heard rockets fired at Green Zone

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....
WATCH: PNP official apologizes to GMA reporter over confiscation of phone
A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene. Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD)...
Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls
Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...
Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall
Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen? Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu...
A Filipina worker based in Baghdad said she heard explosions near the green zone area on January 9 and she is scared that the security situation would get worse in Iraq.
Julie Tagaban, an OFW in Iraq, said so far from her end, the situation is normal but observed that some roads in Baghdad are already closed.
“Meron sa’min mga kaba, takot sa mga nangyayari,” Tagaban said in an interview by DZBB anchor Mike Enriquez.
Tagaban admitted she is one of the Filipino workers illegally recruited to work in Iraq.
One of the problems she would encounter if the forced repatriation of the Philippine Embassy pushes through is that her Philippine passport is being held by her employer.
“Isa po kami sa mga tinatawag na biktima ng human trafficking. Marami kami rito mga iligal. Walang papel,” she said.
“Nasaan ang mga passport nyo?” Enriquez asked.
“Yun nga po ang problema namin, mga employer po namin ang may hawak,” Tagapan replied.
She said she was recruited and interviewed in the Philippines but entered Iraq through tourist visa.
The Philippine Embassy in Baghdad had earlier said that for those who were illegally recruited can coordinate directly with them. They can issue one-way travel document so they can travel without the need for a passport.
“Ang sabi po ng Embassy, matutulungan naman po kami kung sakaling ganun ang mangyari basta bigyan namin ng address, pangalan ng amo namin,” she said.
The government said they would implement forced repatriation for at least 1,640 Filipinos working in Iraq following the deterioration of the security situation in the region.
Tagapan is sensing though that the Embassy is not forcing them to abandon their jobs just yet.
“Ang sabi sa min, habang di pa lumalala ang sitwasyon, nasa amin kung gusto namin umalis, open silang (Embassy) tumulong sa amin,” she explained.
