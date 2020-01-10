House open to hold special session for evacuation plan of OFWs from Middle East

The House of Representatives expressed its readiness to call for a special session to discuss the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East who might be affected should the tension between US and Iran will intensify.

Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur Representative DV Savellano and Quezon City Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay said that their fellow lawmakers are ready to cut the session break short if President Rodrigo Duterte requires them to do so.

The lawmakers also expressed their support on Duterte’s pronouncement that he would side with the US if the Filipino workers will be harmed in Iran.

There are 2.18 million Filipino workers in the Middle East according to the latest data from the Department of Foreign Affairs. Some 4,204 Filipino workers are situated in Iraq while 1,181 were reported in Iran.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after US orchestrated an airstrike which killed Iran’s top military leader Qassem Soleimeni.

Iran retaliated with the firing of 22 missiles to US military bases in Iraq, this prompted the DFA to raise the alert and ordered evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq.