Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....
WATCH: PNP official apologizes to GMA reporter over confiscation of phone
A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene. Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD)...
Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls
Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...
House open to hold special session for evacuation plan of OFWs from Middle East
The House of Representatives expressed its readiness to call for a special session to discuss the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East who might be affected should the tension between US and Iran will intensify. Deputy Speaker and Ilocos...
Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen?
Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince together with His Highness’ company on Thursday.
His Highness had a table talk discussion at a coffee shop with the Chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohammad Alabbar.
View this post on Instagram
His Highness also met with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande at Dubai Mall to tackle the strengthening of ties between UAE and UN.
View this post on Instagram
#محمد_بن_زايد التقيت معالي تيجاني محمد باندي رئيس الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة .. وتطرق حديثنا إلى تعزيز التعاون بين دولة الإمارات ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة في المجالات الإنسانية والتنموية بجانب أهمية دعم قضايا البيئة واستدامة التنمية بما يخدم شعوب العالم. . #محمد_بن_زايد 🇦🇪 #محمد_بن_زايد_عزنا_وفخرنا #mbz #محمد_بن_زايد_قائد_ملهم #محمد_بن_زايد #محمد_بن_زايد_آل_نهيان #شكرا_محمد_بن_زايد #كلنا_محمد_بن_زايد @mohamedbinzayed #mbz___1961 #الإمارات #أبوظبي #خالد_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #ذياب_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #زايد_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #حمدان_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #مريم_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #شمسة_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #سلامه_بن_حمدان #آل_نهيان #بوخالد_امن_وامان Mohamed_bin_Zayed# #emiratesrc #Yearoftolerance2019 #Abu_Dhabi #uae #202 #عام_الإستعداد_للخمسين #ادنوك #صندوق_أبوظبي_للتقاعد_والمعاشات_التقاعدية.
I met Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the President of the UN General Assembly, and we discussed strengthening humanitarian and developmental cooperation between the UAE and the UN, as well as the importance of supporting environmental issues and sustainable development.
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 9, 2020
“Our conversation touched on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations in the humanitarian and development fields as well as the importance of supporting environmental issues and sustaining development to serve the peoples of the world,” H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed penned on his Twitter account after the meeting.
Meanwhile, netizens were stunned upon the unexpected visit of His Highness at the Dubai Mall.
#محمد_بن_زايد يتجوّل برفقة العبّار في دبي مول. pic.twitter.com/4TxAZXt8yX
— ּٻۧــۄڛۣــڣ (@YosefBAKR711) January 9, 2020
صاحب السمو الشيخ #محمد_بن_زايد خلال تجوله اليوم في #دبي_مول pic.twitter.com/9p7j9cTtbq
— هزّاع بن بنّان (@hbb_6) January 9, 2020
لقطة عفوية بين #محمد_بن_زايد و #عمرو_اديب
– يحترم الكبير ويرحم الصغير ..
– يساعد هذا ويجبر خاطر ذاك ..
– يسلّم هنا ويحتضن آخر هناك ..
الحمدلله على نعمة #محمد_بن_زايد pic.twitter.com/ZIeyBzRWcQ
— زايد الكندي (@Zayed_Alkindy) January 9, 2020
