Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall

Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen?

Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince together with His Highness’ company on Thursday.

His Highness had a table talk discussion at a coffee shop with the Chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohammad Alabbar.

A post shared by Emirates Exclusive (@emirates.exclusive) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:15am PST

His Highness also met with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande at Dubai Mall to tackle the strengthening of ties between UAE and UN.

I met Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the President of the UN General Assembly, and we discussed strengthening humanitarian and developmental cooperation between the UAE and the UN, as well as the importance of supporting environmental issues and sustainable development. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 9, 2020

“Our conversation touched on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations in the humanitarian and development fields as well as the importance of supporting environmental issues and sustaining development to serve the peoples of the world,” H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed penned on his Twitter account after the meeting.

Meanwhile, netizens were stunned upon the unexpected visit of His Highness at the Dubai Mall.