Saturday, January 11, 2020

Jan 10 20, 1:00 pm

15-year-old teen dies from vaping in Texas

Jan 10 2020

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....

Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls

Jan 10 2020

Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...

Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall

by | News

Jan. 10, 20 | 1:00 pm

WAM | @Twitter

Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen?

Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince together with His Highness’ company on Thursday.

His Highness had a table talk discussion at a coffee shop with the Chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohammad Alabbar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#محمد_بن_زايد #سعادة #محمد_العبار #دبي_مول

A post shared by Emirates Exclusive (@emirates.exclusive) on

His Highness also met with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande at Dubai Mall to tackle the strengthening of ties between UAE and UN.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‏⁧‫#محمد_بن_زايد‬⁩ التقيت معالي تيجاني محمد باندي رئيس الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة .. وتطرق حديثنا إلى تعزيز التعاون بين دولة الإمارات ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة في المجالات الإنسانية والتنموية بجانب أهمية دعم قضايا البيئة واستدامة التنمية بما يخدم شعوب العالم. . #محمد_بن_زايد 🇦🇪 #محمد_بن_زايد_عزنا_وفخرنا‬⁩ ⁧‫‬⁩ ‬⁩ ⁦‪#mbz‬⁩ #محمد_بن_زايد_قائد_ملهم #محمد_بن_زايد ⁧‫#محمد_بن_زايد_آل_نهيان‬⁩ ⁧‫#شكرا_محمد_بن_زايد‬⁩ ⁧‫#كلنا_محمد_بن_زايد‬⁩ ⁦‪@mohamedbinzayed‬⁩ ⁦‪#mbz___1961‬⁩ ⁧‫#الإمارات‬⁩ ⁧‫#أبوظبي‬⁩ ⁧‫ ‫⁧‫#خالد_بن_محمد_بن_زايد ‬⁩ ⁧‫#ذياب_بن_محمد_بن_زايد‬ #زايد_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #حمدان_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #مريم_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #شمسة_بن_محمد_بن_زايد #سلامه_بن_حمدان #آل_نهيان #بوخالد_امن_وامان ‏Mohamed_bin_Zayed# ‏#emiratesrc #Yearoftolerance2019 ‏#Abu_Dhabi #uae #202 ⁧‫#عام_الإستعداد_للخمسين #ادنوك #صندوق_أبوظبي_للتقاعد_والمعاشات_التقاعدية.

A post shared by محمد بن زايد (@mbz___1961) on

“Our conversation touched on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations in the humanitarian and development fields as well as the importance of supporting environmental issues and sustaining development to serve the peoples of the world,” H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed penned on his Twitter account after the meeting.

Meanwhile, netizens were stunned upon the unexpected visit of His Highness at the Dubai Mall.

Actress Ivana Alawi's mom scolds her for cutting her faux bangs

Actress Ivana Alawi’s mom scolds her for cutting her faux bangs

Jan 10, 2020

YouTube celebrity vlogger Ivana Alawi has unleashed her mother's anger for cutting her bangs. Little did her mother know that this was only part of Ivana's prank. In a video uploaded on her YouTube account, Ivana first called her mom. She then cut her bangs in front...

15-year-old teen dies from vaping in Texas

15-year-old teen dies from vaping in Texas

Jan 10, 2020

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....

Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls

Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls

Jan 10, 2020

Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...

Close