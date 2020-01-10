Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls

Former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022.

He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he would bid for.

“My plan is I will be a candidate next election, for what, we still have to decide,” he said during a press con of National Press Club

He said former senator Manny Villar gave an advise against early announcement of position he is gunning for.

Marcos also noted he had roamed various parts of the country for the past three years.

“A national campaign takes two to three years, really, to organize properly,” Marcos said.

The Supreme Court, acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is still hearing the elctoral protest filed by Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.

He recently asked the PET to review what he claimed as ‘erroneous’ initial recount results in the protest he filed against Robredo.

Robredo won over Marcos by a slim margin of 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race last 2016 polls.