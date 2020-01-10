Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....
WATCH: PNP official apologizes to GMA reporter over confiscation of phone
A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene. Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD)...
Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall
Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen? Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu...
House open to hold special session for evacuation plan of OFWs from Middle East
The House of Representatives expressed its readiness to call for a special session to discuss the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East who might be affected should the tension between US and Iran will intensify. Deputy Speaker and Ilocos...
Former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022.
He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he would bid for.
“My plan is I will be a candidate next election, for what, we still have to decide,” he said during a press con of National Press Club
He said former senator Manny Villar gave an advise against early announcement of position he is gunning for.
Marcos also noted he had roamed various parts of the country for the past three years.
“A national campaign takes two to three years, really, to organize properly,” Marcos said.
The Supreme Court, acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is still hearing the elctoral protest filed by Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.
He recently asked the PET to review what he claimed as ‘erroneous’ initial recount results in the protest he filed against Robredo.
Robredo won over Marcos by a slim margin of 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race last 2016 polls.
