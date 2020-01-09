Saudi resident convicted of murder executed

Saudi authorities executed a local man after he was convicted of killing another Saudi during a fight in the Gulf Kingdom.

Ali Al Ghamdi was executed in the Southern Almakhwa city after he was found guilty of shooting and killing Saad Al Omari.

Newspapers said Ghamdi was executed by a firing squad after the victim’s relatives rejected blood money and insisted on his death.

The death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and ratified by the Monarch, the report said.