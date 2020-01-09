Boy takes mum to court for hitting him with shoe

A teenage boy took his mother to court to complain that she hit him with her shoe because he disobeyed her. But the judge was quick in acquitting the mother.

Newspapers said a defence lawyer appointed by court dismissed the boy’s claims and asked the judge to reject the case on the grounds it is the right of any mother to rebuke and punish her children.

“Since when did children have the right to report their mothers to police just because they are rebuked for their mistakes,” female lawyer Houra Habib told court.

“I plead with this court to acquit the mother and dismiss the case… the boy was not physically hurt… where is the crime in this case? We should not let children control their mothers and send them to jail,” furthered Habib.

Newspapers said the judge agreed with the lawyer and acquitted the mother. He also asked the boy to obey his mother, they added.