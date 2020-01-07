Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Jan 07 20, 6:13 am

Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here’s why

Jan 07 2020

The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Jan 07 2020

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....

Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man

Jan 07 2020

A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...

Share6K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
6K Shares

Filipinos in UAE, PH rejoice as UAE declares new 5-year multiple tourist visa

by | News

Jan. 07, 20 | 6:13 am

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, especially those who have been wanting to invite their relatives as well as other tourists back home whose respective bucket lists include the UAE, rejoiced over the UAE Cabinet approval of a sweeping visa rule with the issuance of a five-year multi-entry tourist visa.

The decision was meant for all nationalities, including Filipinos, visiting the country.

In its first meeting this year, the Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, agreed to adopt the new visa rule in a bid to support the country’s tourism economy and solidify the country’s position as a global tourist destination.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized, “We are leaving this year behind and we are proud of our government working teams, and we are full of excitement and positive energy for the year of preparation for the next fifty years to come.”

On the social media accounts of The Filipino Times, hundreds of Filipinos applauded the move.

Anabelle Bustamante, who has been working in the UAE for 6 years, said the new tourist visa rule would encourage thousands of Filipino expats to bring their families in the emirates for a vacation. She added that the move also meant efficiency in terms of money and time as tourists need not secure visas for every visit.

“Such a great news, indeed, It is a multiple entry visa, meaning tourists can now enter and leave the country as needed while their visa is valid as long as they bring supporting documents and of course their passport,” Bustamante told TFT.

Rica Demetrio, a Filipina travel junky whose bucket list this year includes Abu Dhabi and Dubai, hailed the good news. “One of the many benefits of a multiple visa entry is that successful tourist visa applicants can save time and expenses as they no longer need to get necessary documents every single time they want to go and visit the UAE. With this new visa rule, I could bask in the beautiful beaches of the UAE as many times as I can for a period of 5 years. I definitely would not miss to visit each of the seven emirates”

While valid, a multiple entry visa will let travel to the emirates for a number of days at a time, usually maximum of 90 days, as many times in 5 years.

With 2020 being declared as the Year of Preparation, residents and tourists alike can expect to score more inclusive and sweeping changes in various facets and levels of UAE sectors including economy, education, health, immigration, infrastructure, space, among others.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum put it: “We want 2020 to be a year of development, growth and competition with leading countries in economy, competitiveness and wellbeing. We do not want our achievements to be limited to one segment of society. We want them to be diversified to touch the lives of seniors, children and people of determination, both for UAE nationals and residents, students and employees, entrepreneurs and investors, alike.”

Jobs

Latest News

Megan Young, Mikael Daez mark 9th anniversary

Megan Young, Mikael Daez mark 9th anniversary

Jan 7, 2020

Mikael Daez has two reasons to celebrate every January 6th: Apart from his birthday, Daez also marks his anniversary with girlfriend and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.    On his 32nd birthday, Daez and Young celebrated their 9th anniversary.    Megan shared photos of...

Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from fans turned bashers

Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from fans turned bashers

Jan 7, 2020

After being vocal on her relationship with actor Arjo Atayde, some of Maine Mendoza’s fans bashed the actor for supposedly riding on Maine’s popularity. The two shared their anniversary photo recently and their dance cover ‘Tala’ became viral. However some rabid...

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Jan 7, 2020

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
JUST IN: UAE 5-year multiple entry tourist visa approved
Published On  January 6, 2020
Locsin says DFA hired ‘best Kuwaiti lawyers’ to work on the Villavende murder case
Published On  January 6, 2020
Immigration offloads 4 UAE-bound Pinoys
Published On  January 6, 2020
Close