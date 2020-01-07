Filipinos in UAE, PH rejoice as UAE declares new 5-year multiple tourist visa

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, especially those who have been wanting to invite their relatives as well as other tourists back home whose respective bucket lists include the UAE, rejoiced over the UAE Cabinet approval of a sweeping visa rule with the issuance of a five-year multi-entry tourist visa.

The decision was meant for all nationalities, including Filipinos, visiting the country.

In its first meeting this year, the Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, agreed to adopt the new visa rule in a bid to support the country’s tourism economy and solidify the country’s position as a global tourist destination.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized, “We are leaving this year behind and we are proud of our government working teams, and we are full of excitement and positive energy for the year of preparation for the next fifty years to come.”

On the social media accounts of The Filipino Times, hundreds of Filipinos applauded the move.

Anabelle Bustamante, who has been working in the UAE for 6 years, said the new tourist visa rule would encourage thousands of Filipino expats to bring their families in the emirates for a vacation. She added that the move also meant efficiency in terms of money and time as tourists need not secure visas for every visit.

“Such a great news, indeed, It is a multiple entry visa, meaning tourists can now enter and leave the country as needed while their visa is valid as long as they bring supporting documents and of course their passport,” Bustamante told TFT.

Rica Demetrio, a Filipina travel junky whose bucket list this year includes Abu Dhabi and Dubai, hailed the good news. “One of the many benefits of a multiple visa entry is that successful tourist visa applicants can save time and expenses as they no longer need to get necessary documents every single time they want to go and visit the UAE. With this new visa rule, I could bask in the beautiful beaches of the UAE as many times as I can for a period of 5 years. I definitely would not miss to visit each of the seven emirates”

While valid, a multiple entry visa will let travel to the emirates for a number of days at a time, usually maximum of 90 days, as many times in 5 years.

With 2020 being declared as the Year of Preparation, residents and tourists alike can expect to score more inclusive and sweeping changes in various facets and levels of UAE sectors including economy, education, health, immigration, infrastructure, space, among others.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum put it: “We want 2020 to be a year of development, growth and competition with leading countries in economy, competitiveness and wellbeing. We do not want our achievements to be limited to one segment of society. We want them to be diversified to touch the lives of seniors, children and people of determination, both for UAE nationals and residents, students and employees, entrepreneurs and investors, alike.”