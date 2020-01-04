Monday, January 6, 2020

Jan 04 20, 1:12 pm

Malacañang clarifies balikbayans not affected by visa requirement for Americans

by | News

Jan. 04, 20 | 1:12 pm

Filipinos from the United States or ‘balikbayans’ will not be affected by President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to require visas to Americans travelling to the Philippines. 
 
This is the government’s response to the United States ban on Philippine government officials involved in the detention of Senator Leila De Lima.
 
Previously, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the President will be issuing an executive order requiring all Americans to get visas before entering the Philippines.
 
But on Wednesday, Panelo clarified that Filipinos living in the United States will not be part of the government’s visa requirement.
 
Panelo added that the visa requirement for Americans is a sovereign right of any country.
 
“As the community of nation believes in, ‘diplomacy is equality,’” Panelo said.
 
The US Senators remained unfazed with the government ban and visa requirement.
 
“The call of these foreign officials to release Sen. Leila de Lima, who is presently facing charges before an independent Philippine court, is a brazen interference into our sovereignty,” Panelo said.
 
“Their alternative demand to provide a fair, speedy and credible trial is totally misplaced because precisely, that is being given her by the hearing court as required by the Constitution,” he furthered.

