Malacañang clarifies balikbayans not affected by visa requirement for Americans

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...
300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires
Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...
Duterte’s trip to Kuwait to continue this March despite maid killing — Bong Go
Despite the killing of another FIlipino maid in Kuwait, the President has not changed his mind yet on flying to the Middle East country this year. Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he is not aware if there are changes to this plan as of today. “He (Duterte) plans to go...
Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents
Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...
Filipinos from the United States or ‘balikbayans’ will not be affected by President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to require visas to Americans travelling to the Philippines.
This is the government’s response to the United States ban on Philippine government officials involved in the detention of Senator Leila De Lima.
Previously, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the President will be issuing an executive order requiring all Americans to get visas before entering the Philippines.
But on Wednesday, Panelo clarified that Filipinos living in the United States will not be part of the government’s visa requirement.
Panelo added that the visa requirement for Americans is a sovereign right of any country.
“As the community of nation believes in, ‘diplomacy is equality,’” Panelo said.
The US Senators remained unfazed with the government ban and visa requirement.
“The call of these foreign officials to release Sen. Leila de Lima, who is presently facing charges before an independent Philippine court, is a brazen interference into our sovereignty,” Panelo said.
“Their alternative demand to provide a fair, speedy and credible trial is totally misplaced because precisely, that is being given her by the hearing court as required by the Constitution,” he furthered.
