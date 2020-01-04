Drunk man steals cables from Jones Bridge to provide ‘Media Noche’ for family

Engr. Armando Andres via GMA’s Stand for Truth

Authorities caught a drunk man from Manila when he tried to steal cables from the newly restored Jones Bridge on New Year’s Eve in a desperate act to provide food for his family.

Olimfo Velasquez confessed that he was drunk when he tried to steal the cables from Jones Bridge, in a report by MJ Geronimo on GMA News’ Stand for Truth.

He argued that the money he was getting from his job as a jeepney barker wasn’t enough for him to buy food for his family.

“Nagba-barker ako diyan sa KKK. Eh, nung bagong taon wala ng masyadong pasahero kaya hindi ko talaga alam kung saan kami kukuha,” Velasquez said.

He prayed that the authorities would forgive him considering that he was under the influence of alcohol and was so desperate at that moment.

“Kahit yung panghanda lang po namin, wala po talaga. Hindi naman po talaga ako nangunguha ng ganyang mga bagay. Talagang napilitan lang ako, nawala lang ako sa sarili ko,” he also added.

Authorities detained Velasquez in the Manila Police District headquarters and plan to file a legal suit against him.

Two policemen saw Velasquez smash a portion of the bridge as he attempted to pull a green cable out of it.

“Nung pagbaba namin, nilapitan namin. Ang sabi niya pa, sir kunin ko lang to, ah. Eh, agad ko naman siyang inaresto,” Police Corporal John-Zen San Gabriel added.

Velasques claimed that the green cables were already torn apart when he got there.

However, Engineer Armando Andres of the Department of Engineering and Public Works was unhappy about the incident.

Napakaganda ng Jones bridge kaya nakakalungkot lang na meron tayong mga kababayan na sa halip na tumulong, ito ninakawan pa ng ilaw itong Jones Bridge,” Andres said.

The damaged portion of the bridge had since been fixed by the government.