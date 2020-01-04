Drunk man steals cables from Jones Bridge to provide ‘Media Noche’ for family

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...
300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires
Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...
Duterte’s trip to Kuwait to continue this March despite maid killing — Bong Go
Despite the killing of another FIlipino maid in Kuwait, the President has not changed his mind yet on flying to the Middle East country this year. Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he is not aware if there are changes to this plan as of today. “He (Duterte) plans to go...
Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents
Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...
Authorities caught a drunk man from Manila when he tried to steal cables from the newly restored Jones Bridge on New Year’s Eve in a desperate act to provide food for his family.
Olimfo Velasquez confessed that he was drunk when he tried to steal the cables from Jones Bridge, in a report by MJ Geronimo on GMA News’ Stand for Truth.
He argued that the money he was getting from his job as a jeepney barker wasn’t enough for him to buy food for his family.
“Nagba-barker ako diyan sa KKK. Eh, nung bagong taon wala ng masyadong pasahero kaya hindi ko talaga alam kung saan kami kukuha,” Velasquez said.
He prayed that the authorities would forgive him considering that he was under the influence of alcohol and was so desperate at that moment.
“Kahit yung panghanda lang po namin, wala po talaga. Hindi naman po talaga ako nangunguha ng ganyang mga bagay. Talagang napilitan lang ako, nawala lang ako sa sarili ko,” he also added.
Authorities detained Velasquez in the Manila Police District headquarters and plan to file a legal suit against him.
Two policemen saw Velasquez smash a portion of the bridge as he attempted to pull a green cable out of it.
“Nung pagbaba namin, nilapitan namin. Ang sabi niya pa, sir kunin ko lang to, ah. Eh, agad ko naman siyang inaresto,” Police Corporal John-Zen San Gabriel added.
Velasques claimed that the green cables were already torn apart when he got there.
However, Engineer Armando Andres of the Department of Engineering and Public Works was unhappy about the incident.
Napakaganda ng Jones bridge kaya nakakalungkot lang na meron tayong mga kababayan na sa halip na tumulong, ito ninakawan pa ng ilaw itong Jones Bridge,” Andres said.
The damaged portion of the bridge had since been fixed by the government.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
