Monday, January 6, 2020

Jan 04 20, 3:11 pm

DOH on alert amid mysterious disease from China

Jan 06 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...

300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires

Jan 06 2020

Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...

Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents

Jan 05 2020

Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...

Driver responsible for deaths of 2 OFWs in Singapore posts bail

by | News

Jan. 04, 20 | 3:11 pm

The driver who killed several OFWS in Singapore was released from jail after he paid for bail.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced to the reporters on January 2 that the driver who killed 2 OFWs in Singapore was set free after he paid for bail, based on a report from GMA News.

Two OFWs were killed in the freak incident and four were injured.

On January 1, Arlyn Picar Nucos body arrived in the Philippines while Abigail Leste’s remains were returned today morning.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Hans Cacdac, told that the four injured OFWs were taken into a state-run public hospital.

The Authorities added that all victims were members of OWWA.

“Therefore, yung full entitlement ng mga OWWA benefits – death and burial, livelihood. Yung nauwi kagabi is single with no child so ang directive ni Sec (Bello) ay bigyan ng scholarship yung pamangkin,” Cacdac said.

