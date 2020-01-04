Driver responsible for deaths of 2 OFWs in Singapore posts bail

The driver who killed several OFWS in Singapore was released from jail after he paid for bail.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced to the reporters on January 2 that the driver who killed 2 OFWs in Singapore was set free after he paid for bail, based on a report from GMA News.

Two OFWs were killed in the freak incident and four were injured.

On January 1, Arlyn Picar Nucos body arrived in the Philippines while Abigail Leste’s remains were returned today morning.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Hans Cacdac, told that the four injured OFWs were taken into a state-run public hospital.

The Authorities added that all victims were members of OWWA.

“Therefore, yung full entitlement ng mga OWWA benefits – death and burial, livelihood. Yung nauwi kagabi is single with no child so ang directive ni Sec (Bello) ay bigyan ng scholarship yung pamangkin,” Cacdac said.