2 young Emiratis die in New Year road incident

Two young men perished after a fatal car accident on Wednesday.

Ras Al Khaimah teenagers Sultan Hamdan (19) and Nawaf Salem (18) died on the spot after the car they were riding got involved in a road accident.

RAK Police’s central operations room dispatched all their rescue personnel to save the lives of the victims to the accident site.

“The two men were seriously injured and could not make it,”, said an informed source.

Authorities confirmed that the victims died on the spot due to the strong impact of the accident as their bodies were transferred to the morgue of a nearby hospital.

It was followed by a funeral prayer held at the Sheikh Saif Ali Al Khatri mosque, Azan area, on Thursday morning at 7.30am.