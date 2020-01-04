2 young Emiratis die in New Year road incident

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...
300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires
Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...
Duterte’s trip to Kuwait to continue this March despite maid killing — Bong Go
Despite the killing of another FIlipino maid in Kuwait, the President has not changed his mind yet on flying to the Middle East country this year. Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he is not aware if there are changes to this plan as of today. “He (Duterte) plans to go...
Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents
Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...
Two young men perished after a fatal car accident on Wednesday.
Ras Al Khaimah teenagers Sultan Hamdan (19) and Nawaf Salem (18) died on the spot after the car they were riding got involved in a road accident.
RAK Police’s central operations room dispatched all their rescue personnel to save the lives of the victims to the accident site.
“The two men were seriously injured and could not make it,”, said an informed source.
Authorities confirmed that the victims died on the spot due to the strong impact of the accident as their bodies were transferred to the morgue of a nearby hospital.
It was followed by a funeral prayer held at the Sheikh Saif Ali Al Khatri mosque, Azan area, on Thursday morning at 7.30am.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved