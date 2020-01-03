Rep. Aragones urges Duterte to reconsider his position on ABS-CBN franchise renewal

Filipino actor Robin Padilla defended Pope Francis after netizens slammed the pontiff for slapping a woman’s hand at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. Padilla expressed his dismay on netizens who were infuriated on the Pope’s act. “Pati ba naman ang Holy Pope ng mga...
Jeepney crash kills 2, hurts 28 in Antipolo, Rizal
Two people were dead while 28 were hurt in a road accident in Antipolo City, Rizal on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said that the passenger jeepney en route to Sitio Pantay was passing through the highway when it lost its brake and crashed into bamboos. “Biglaan po...
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Eastern Japan
A magnitude of 5.9 earthquake shook the Eastern part of Japan, the weather agency announced. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency said that the temblor struck at around 3:24 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba Prefecture with a focus about 30 kilometers below...
Ampatuan convicts appeal guilty verdict on Maguindanao massacre
The members of the Ampatuan family who were found guilty in killing 57 people in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre case have filed their appeals. Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. alias Unsay has filed a notice of appeal before the QC court and asked that the records of the...
Former newscaster and now Laguna Representative Sol Aragones appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision about the franchise renewal of the Philippine television network ABS-CBN.
She stressed that many employees of the network will lose their jobs.
“I appeal to the President to reconsider his position on the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, as its non-renewal or its sale to third parties may threaten the livelihoods of over 11,000 employees––many of whom I worked with during my stint as a reporter in the network,” Aragones said in an SMS interview with Manila Bulletin.
“The past three-plus years have shown that the President’s actions are guided by his concern and his compassion for our people. The President has consistently displayed tapang and malasakit during his tenure in Malacañang, and I appreciate and respect how these have translated to policy pronouncements,” she added.
Duterte aired his opposition towards the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN in 2019. The media giant will be forced to halt its operation by March 30, 2020 if the application to prolong its legislative franchise will be rejected.
The chairman of the House committee on legislative franchises and Palawan representative Franz Alvarez said that his board would discuss the nine bills on the television network’s renewal issue in early 2020.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
