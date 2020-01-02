Two sentenced to 7 years for stealing $520

A Bahrain court sentenced two men to seven years in prison after they were convicted of stealing BD200 ($520) from a supermarket at knife-point.

Police arrested the two after an Asian worker reported they stormed into the shop at dawn and put a knife on his neck before making away with the money.

Police identified the two after the worker gave their description and prints on the cash machine showed one of them is from another Gulf country and has been jailed many times in connection with drugs and alcohol.

Newspapers said the two pleaded guilty but claimed they committed the burglary under the influence of alcohol.