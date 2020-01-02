‘State of emergency’ stays in Mindanao

The state of emergency remains in effect in the entire Mindanao even after the lifting of Martial Law, the military said on Thursday.

Military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said that the move to retain the state of emergency aims to counter “terrorist violence” in Mindanao.

Arevalo pointed out that the proclamation could be invoked by the military should “isolated incidents of violence and lawlessness erupt in Mindanao.”

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No.55 in 2016, placing the entire Mindanao under ‘state of national emergency’.

This followed immediately after the night market bombing in Davao City that claimed 14 lives.

The said proclamation would remain in force until it is lifted or withdrawn by the President.