Saudi psychiatry hospital manager sacked for this reason

Saudi health authorities sacked the long-serving manager of a local psychiatry hospital after a female patient suffering from mental illness committed suicide.

The woman was found dead in her room at the government hospital in the Southern Jizan province just a few days after she was admitted.

Local newspapers said it was the latest in a series of incidents involving the suicides by patients at the hospital over the past few years.

Authorities have received numerous complaints about the hospital, which has also witnessed the escape of several patients in the past years, they said.