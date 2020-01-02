Kin says slain OFW in Kuwait planned to return to PH this year

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said that the overseas Filipina worker killed in Kuwait was planning to come home this year.



OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said that Jeanelyn Villavende’s recruitment agency shared that she was planning to be with her family this January, GMA News reported.



The OFW had complained that her employer did not give her the salary as promised.



“Nakausap ko rin ‘yung parang stepmother niya, nagkukuwento rin na meron na sanang plano na siya ay umuwi at umalis doon sa employer,” Cacdac saod.



Villavende went to Kuwait to help her family and repair their house in South Cotabato. She was also supporting her siblings. She was deployed to Kuwait in July 2019.

OWWA has refused to give further details about her death as the investigation is underway.



“We will be coordinating and talking to the family in the next few days about any type of assistance aside from the entitlements, ‘yung mga benefits and other forms of assistance. We will be coordinating with the family,” Cacdac said.



“Merong death and burial benefits both from the government side and from the private insurance side. Kasi every OFW is insured bago siya umalis. And then livelihood, and then scholarship lalo na doon sa bunsong kapatid,” he added.