‘I want the head of the employer’s wife who murdered their Filipina maid’ — DFA Sec

Photo: Screengrab Facebook post @DFA

The Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (SDFA) summoned the Kuwaiti ambassador to Manila to convey outrage over the death of a Filipino Domestic worker allegedly killed by her employer’s wife.

The Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Sec. Teddy Locsin Jr. summoned the Kuwaiti ambassador, Amb. Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh, to express the government’s disappointment regarding the lack of protection of our domestic workers for their violent employers.

In his personal Twitter account, Secretary Locsin expressed his outrage saying that he ‘wants the head of the employer’s wife’ who is allegedly responsible for the murder.

In short. She bashed her head. So I want the head of the employer’s wife who murdered their Filipina maid. https://t.co/lsEeidWKHV — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) December 31, 2019

According to the Secretary in his statement on Twitter, the friendship between your country which gives our people the jobs they cannot find at home and our people whose faithful service made the life of your people easier depends on justice being done the murdered maid.

“An eye for an eye, a life for a life,” he also said.

Sec. Locsin Jr. told to the Kuwaiti ambassador that swift justice must be served while he will go after to Filipino recruiters and also government officials who put her in harms’s way.