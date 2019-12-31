‘I want the head of the employer’s wife who murdered their Filipina maid’ — DFA Sec

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
The Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (SDFA) summoned the Kuwaiti ambassador to Manila to convey outrage over the death of a Filipino Domestic worker allegedly killed by her employer’s wife.
The Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Sec. Teddy Locsin Jr. summoned the Kuwaiti ambassador, Amb. Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh, to express the government’s disappointment regarding the lack of protection of our domestic workers for their violent employers.
In his personal Twitter account, Secretary Locsin expressed his outrage saying that he ‘wants the head of the employer’s wife’ who is allegedly responsible for the murder.
In short. She bashed her head. So I want the head of the employer’s wife who murdered their Filipina maid. https://t.co/lsEeidWKHV
— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) December 31, 2019
According to the Secretary in his statement on Twitter, the friendship between your country which gives our people the jobs they cannot find at home and our people whose faithful service made the life of your people easier depends on justice being done the murdered maid.
“An eye for an eye, a life for a life,” he also said.
Sec. Locsin Jr. told to the Kuwaiti ambassador that swift justice must be served while he will go after to Filipino recruiters and also government officials who put her in harms’s way.
“The friendship between your country which gives our people the jobs they cannot find at home and our people whose faithful service make the life of your people easier depends on justice being done the murdered maid. An eye for an eye, a life for a life.
— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 31, 2019
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
