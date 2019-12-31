Piece of wood helps in solving mysterious murder in UAE

Sharjah Police authorities were able to seize a piece of wood that played a crucial role in solving a long-pending murder mystery.

Sharjah Police Forensic Laboratory shared that an Asian man has help authorities crack the case.

The Asian man reported that he suffered injuries after another fellow Asian man hit him with a log of wood, as per a report from Khaleej Times

The police visited the site and took the evidence.

Fingerprint examination showed that the exact same piece of wood was used in a murder case of another man many years ago.

The suspect who was on the run for a long time was finally arrested for both crimes.

The man then confessed on both of the crimes.

Sharjah Police said that a number of mysterious crimes solved by the forensic lab saw an increase this 2019.

15,513 crimes were solved this year compared this compared to 13,054 crimes solved in 2018.

“The cases solved by the forensic experts included murders, thefts, rapes, assaults, forgeries, drug crimes and scams. We also managed to uncover some tricks used by outlaws to smuggle drugs or hide goods and prohibited material from the eyes of police,” the police said.