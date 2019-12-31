Labor Department condemns killing of another OFW in Kuwait

The Department of Labor and Employment has condemned the killing of another overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Kuwait.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that the government is offended over the killing of Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende allegedly by her employer.

“The Labor Department is deeply saddened and outraged over the violent death of Filipino worker Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende in the hands of her Kuwaiti employer,” Bello said in a statement.

DOLE added that the killing is a violation of the agreement signed by the Philippines and Kuwait in protecting OFWs.

“The case is a clear violation of the agreement signed by both Kuwait and the Philippines in 2018 that seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of our workers in the Gulf state,” the DOLE chief said.

DOLE added that they demand immediate resolution on the case of the domestic worker and bring her perpetrators to justice.

“The Department looks forward to the swift resolution of the case and that justice will be served to Villavende and her family,” Bello added.

In addition, the government vowed to give assistance to Villavende’s family.

“The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will provide burial and livelihood assistance, as well as scholarship to the family members of Villavende,” he added.