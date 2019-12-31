Labor Department condemns killing of another OFW in Kuwait

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
LOOK: Family receives remains of Filipina from Singapore car accident
The relatives of Arlyn Nucos, a domestic helper who perished in a horrific car accident at a shopping mall in Singapore, received her remains during the late hours of January 1. They cried and hugged each other while the black coffin was laid down to the ground, as...
Pope Francis slaps hand of woman who grabbed her
Pope Francis couldn’t help but slap the hands of a pilgrim who grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her while he was walking in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve. The Pope wanted to pull himself away as her grip seems to cause him pain, as seen in the video...
Rep. Aragones bids to Duterte in reconsidering his position on ABS-CBN renewal franchise
Former newscaster and now Laguna Representative Sol Aragones appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision the renewal franchise of the Philippine television network, ABS-CBN. She voiced her plead upon giving consideration to the employees that may...
The Department of Labor and Employment has condemned the killing of another overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Kuwait.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that the government is offended over the killing of Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende allegedly by her employer.
“The Labor Department is deeply saddened and outraged over the violent death of Filipino worker Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende in the hands of her Kuwaiti employer,” Bello said in a statement.
DOLE added that the killing is a violation of the agreement signed by the Philippines and Kuwait in protecting OFWs.
“The case is a clear violation of the agreement signed by both Kuwait and the Philippines in 2018 that seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of our workers in the Gulf state,” the DOLE chief said.
DOLE added that they demand immediate resolution on the case of the domestic worker and bring her perpetrators to justice.
“The Department looks forward to the swift resolution of the case and that justice will be served to Villavende and her family,” Bello added.
In addition, the government vowed to give assistance to Villavende’s family.
“The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will provide burial and livelihood assistance, as well as scholarship to the family members of Villavende,” he added.
