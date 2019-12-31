Court fines man Dh 20,000 for ‘making fun’ of his ex-wife on social media

The Abu Dhabi Cassation Court has ordered a Dh20,000 fine on a man who mocked his wife through a poem on social media.

The man reportedly made fun of ex-wife when he compared her to a monkey and asked her to go away, as per a report from Khaleej Times

“Finally, I am relieved; let this monkey go to hell,” the woman told the court.

The woman said that her ex-husband’s poem was to digrace her.

“He kept sending me these abusive messages on my WhatsApp,” the woman added.

The man denied that he sent abusive messages to his wife.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court ordered the man to pay a fine of Dh20,000. The court will also confiscate his mobile gadgets.

A lower court has rules in favor of the victim and the man planned to get a reversal of decision on the fraud charges.

Since the defandant was not happy with the verdict, he went, to a higher court which is the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation which later on upheld the lower court’s desicion.