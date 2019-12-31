Court fines man Dh 20,000 for ‘making fun’ of his ex-wife on social media

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
LOOK: Family receives remains of Filipina from Singapore car accident
The relatives of Arlyn Nucos, a domestic helper who perished in a horrific car accident at a shopping mall in Singapore, received her remains during the late hours of January 1. They cried and hugged each other while the black coffin was laid down to the ground, as...
Pope Francis slaps hand of woman who grabbed her
Pope Francis couldn’t help but slap the hands of a pilgrim who grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her while he was walking in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve. The Pope wanted to pull himself away as her grip seems to cause him pain, as seen in the video...
Rep. Aragones bids to Duterte in reconsidering his position on ABS-CBN renewal franchise
Former newscaster and now Laguna Representative Sol Aragones appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision the renewal franchise of the Philippine television network, ABS-CBN. She voiced her plead upon giving consideration to the employees that may...
The Abu Dhabi Cassation Court has ordered a Dh20,000 fine on a man who mocked his wife through a poem on social media.
The man reportedly made fun of ex-wife when he compared her to a monkey and asked her to go away, as per a report from Khaleej Times
“Finally, I am relieved; let this monkey go to hell,” the woman told the court.
The woman said that her ex-husband’s poem was to digrace her.
.
“He kept sending me these abusive messages on my WhatsApp,” the woman added.
The man denied that he sent abusive messages to his wife.
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court ordered the man to pay a fine of Dh20,000. The court will also confiscate his mobile gadgets.
A lower court has rules in favor of the victim and the man planned to get a reversal of decision on the fraud charges.
Since the defandant was not happy with the verdict, he went, to a higher court which is the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation which later on upheld the lower court’s desicion.
