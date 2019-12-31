Burj Khalifa offers free visit, spa and lunch treat to 10 lucky winners

Photo credit: Burj Khalifa Twitter

As part of its 10th year anniversary, Burj Khalifa is offering 10 lucky winners a chance to enjoy the view that it offers, as well as some treats.

In a tweet on its official Twitter account, the contest mechanics are simple.

In order to join, a participant must take a selfie photo with the Burj Khalifa and then post it.

A participant may tag a friend that they want to join and use #BurjKhalifaTurns10

The lucky winners will get to visit Burj Khalifa At The Top, try the Burj Khalifa SKY experiences, get a spa retreat at #TheBurjClub and followed by lunch for two at The Rooftop, The Burj Club.

Here’s the official tweet from Burj Khalifa’s Twitter page: