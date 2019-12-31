Burj Khalifa offers free visit, spa and lunch treat to 10 lucky winners

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
LOOK: Family receives remains of Filipina from Singapore car accident
The relatives of Arlyn Nucos, a domestic helper who perished in a horrific car accident at a shopping mall in Singapore, received her remains during the late hours of January 1. They cried and hugged each other while the black coffin was laid down to the ground, as...
Pope Francis slaps hand of woman who grabbed her
Pope Francis couldn’t help but slap the hands of a pilgrim who grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her while he was walking in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve. The Pope wanted to pull himself away as her grip seems to cause him pain, as seen in the video...
Rep. Aragones bids to Duterte in reconsidering his position on ABS-CBN renewal franchise
Former newscaster and now Laguna Representative Sol Aragones appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision the renewal franchise of the Philippine television network, ABS-CBN. She voiced her plead upon giving consideration to the employees that may...
As part of its 10th year anniversary, Burj Khalifa is offering 10 lucky winners a chance to enjoy the view that it offers, as well as some treats.
In a tweet on its official Twitter account, the contest mechanics are simple.
In order to join, a participant must take a selfie photo with the Burj Khalifa and then post it.
A participant may tag a friend that they want to join and use #BurjKhalifaTurns10
The lucky winners will get to visit Burj Khalifa At The Top, try the Burj Khalifa SKY experiences, get a spa retreat at #TheBurjClub and followed by lunch for two at The Rooftop, The Burj Club.
Here’s the official tweet from Burj Khalifa’s Twitter page:
#BurjKhalifaTurns10 and we’re giving you a chance to win At The Top, Burj Khalifa SKY experiences, a spa retreat at #TheBurjClub followed by lunch for 2 at The Rooftop, The Burj Club! Simply share a selfie with #BurjKhalifa using the hashtag #BurjKhalifaTurns10 and tag a friend. pic.twitter.com/foQ45iTPzV
— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) December 30, 2019
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
