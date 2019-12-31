British man who fell from RAK Mountains rescued via helicopter

Photo credit: National Search and Rescue Center, UAE Instagram account

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) in the UAE has rescued a British national who had fallen while hiking in the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Mountains.

According to a post by NSRC in their Instagram account, they sent a Search and Rescue helicopter to conduct the rescue since the location where he fell requires a technical rescue.

The British national fell about 100 meters.

“Advanced life support procedures were needed as the patient had sustained serious injuries,” NSRC wrote in its caption.

This patient was taken later to Saqr hospital in RAK.

In a separate report by Khaleej Times, they said the 52-year-old British man fell off when he slipped while he was trekking on top of the Wadi Sheha mountains.