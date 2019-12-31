British man who fell from RAK Mountains rescued via helicopter

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) in the UAE has rescued a British national who had fallen while hiking in the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Mountains.
According to a post by NSRC in their Instagram account, they sent a Search and Rescue helicopter to conduct the rescue since the location where he fell requires a technical rescue.
The British national fell about 100 meters.
“Advanced life support procedures were needed as the patient had sustained serious injuries,” NSRC wrote in its caption.
This patient was taken later to Saqr hospital in RAK.
In a separate report by Khaleej Times, they said the 52-year-old British man fell off when he slipped while he was trekking on top of the Wadi Sheha mountains.
View this post on Instagram
نفذ المركز الوطني للبحث والإنقاذ يوم الأثنين الموافق 30 ديسمبر 2019 مهمة وإنقاذ وإخلاء طبي لمصاب إثر سقوطه من أحد الجبال بإمارة رأس الخيمة. تم تلقي البلاغ من غرفة عمليات شرطة رأس الخيمة يفيد بوجود مصاب من الجنسية البريطانية يبلغ من العمر 52 عام في جبال رأس الخيمة في وادي شحة، وذلك إثر تدحرجه وسقوطه من الجبل أثناء ممارسة هواية تسلق الجبال مما أدى إلى إصابته بإصابات بليغة في الرأس وعدة كسور في الجسد. تم التدقيق على الموقع بواسطة الأنظمة العملياتية المساعدة من قبل فريق غرفة العمليات التابع للمركز الوطني للبحث والإنقاذ وعلى الفور تم إعطاء طائرة البحث والانقاذ أمر الإقلاع وتمرير الإحداثيات للطيار. وبقدرات وإمكانيات طائرة البحث والانقاذ تمكن الفريق من إنقاذ وإخلاء المصاب إلى مستشفى صقر في إمارة رأس الخيمة. This morning the #NSRC #SAR aircraft was tasked with a mission to rescue a British national in #RAK Mountains after he had fallen about 100m while hiking. The patient was in an inaccessible location that required a technical rescue. Advanced life support procedures were needed as the patient had sustained serious injuries. The patient was taken to Saqr hospital in RAK.
