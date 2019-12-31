Abu Dhabi grants more than 23,000 legal aid in 2019

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
LOOK: Family receives remains of Filipina from Singapore car accident
The relatives of Arlyn Nucos, a domestic helper who perished in a horrific car accident at a shopping mall in Singapore, received her remains during the late hours of January 1. They cried and hugged each other while the black coffin was laid down to the ground, as...
Pope Francis slaps hand of woman who grabbed her
Pope Francis couldn’t help but slap the hands of a pilgrim who grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her while he was walking in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve. The Pope wanted to pull himself away as her grip seems to cause him pain, as seen in the video...
Rep. Aragones bids to Duterte in reconsidering his position on ABS-CBN renewal franchise
Former newscaster and now Laguna Representative Sol Aragones appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision the renewal franchise of the Philippine television network, ABS-CBN. She voiced her plead upon giving consideration to the employees that may...
Abu Dhabi has given legal aid to more than 23,000 people in 2019.
This is an increase of 16 percent officials told The National.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was created to help anyone who’s unable to cover the cost of legal representation.
From 20,300 people in 2018, 23,656 individuals were given legal assistance this year.
Legal aid offices can be found in Abu Dhabi, Al Yahar, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
“Legal advice is available to all sides of a dispute, whether the person is an accuser or the accused,” Mona Al Raisi, the head of the section told the National.
“Individuals who prove to be financially incapable of hiring a lawyer are appointed one by the court,” she added.
UAE wants to guarantee that everyone will get equal access to justice regardless of their status in life.
The ADJD was established in 2013 and has dealt with all cases regardless of gender, nationality and background.
The office handles different cases which includes requests to cancel deportation orders to the pardoning of financial debts.
