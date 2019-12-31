Abu Dhabi grants more than 23,000 legal aid in 2019

Abu Dhabi has given legal aid to more than 23,000 people in 2019.

This is an increase of 16 percent officials told The National.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was created to help anyone who’s unable to cover the cost of legal representation.

From 20,300 people in 2018, 23,656 individuals were given legal assistance this year.

Legal aid offices can be found in Abu Dhabi, Al Yahar, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

“Legal advice is available to all sides of a dispute, whether the person is an accuser or the accused,” Mona Al Raisi, the head of the section told the National.

“Individuals who prove to be financially incapable of hiring a lawyer are appointed one by the court,” she added.

UAE wants to guarantee that everyone will get equal access to justice regardless of their status in life.

The ADJD was established in 2013 and has dealt with all cases regardless of gender, nationality and background.

The office handles different cases which includes requests to cancel deportation orders to the pardoning of financial debts.