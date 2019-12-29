US Senator tells Duterte to free De Lima instead denying Americans visa

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
Thousands of tourists ‘trapped’ in east of Melbourne as bushfires continue
There are more than 30,000 tourists believed to be 'trapped' in some areas in the east of Melbourne, Australia after they reportedly refused to evacuate amid raging bushfires there. Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp, who was quoted in a report by Daily Mail, said some of...
LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020
Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...
Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash
The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...
United States Senator Patrick Leahy has responded on President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders barring him entry to the Philippines over their stand on releasing detained Senator Leila De Lima.
Leahy said that the Duterte administration should free up De Lima instead of ‘irrationally denying visas to American citizens.
Leahy also added that a fair and public trial should be given to De Lima.
“Rather than responding by irrationally threatening to deny visas to American citizens, the Duterte government should either release Senator De Lima immediately or provide her the fair, public trial she is entitled to,” he said in a statement.
De Lima has been in detention since February 2017 over drug-related cases.
Leahy and another US Senator Richard Durbin introduced an amendment in the 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill which bans Philippine officials who were involved in De Lima’s detention.
The Duterte administration, on the other hand, ordered the ban of two US Senators from entering the country.
“The President is immediately ordering the Bureau of Immigration to deny US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy, the imperious, uninformed and gullible American legislators who introduced the subject provision in the US 2020 Budget, entry to the Philippines,” Malacañang said in a statement.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved