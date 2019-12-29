US Senator tells Duterte to free De Lima instead denying Americans visa

United States Senator Patrick Leahy has responded on President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders barring him entry to the Philippines over their stand on releasing detained Senator Leila De Lima.

Leahy said that the Duterte administration should free up De Lima instead of ‘irrationally denying visas to American citizens.

Leahy also added that a fair and public trial should be given to De Lima.

“Rather than responding by irrationally threatening to deny visas to American citizens, the Duterte government should either release Senator De Lima immediately or provide her the fair, public trial she is entitled to,” he said in a statement.

De Lima has been in detention since February 2017 over drug-related cases.

Leahy and another US Senator Richard Durbin introduced an amendment in the 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill which bans Philippine officials who were involved in De Lima’s detention.

The Duterte administration, on the other hand, ordered the ban of two US Senators from entering the country.

“The President is immediately ordering the Bureau of Immigration to deny US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy, the imperious, uninformed and gullible American legislators who introduced the subject provision in the US 2020 Budget, entry to the Philippines,” Malacañang said in a statement.