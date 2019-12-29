Thai Navy Seal who helped in cave rescue dies of blood infection

A Thai Navy Seal who joined the rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a cave in Thailand has died.

Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak has died due to blood infection he contracted from last year’s cave mission. He has been receiving treatment, but his condition did not improve.

The Royal Thai Navy has confirmed the death of their colleague.

Another rescuer died during the cave mission last year when former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kunan was laying the oxygen tanks in the cave’s exit route.

The Thai cave boys’ story has captured the world’s attention when they went to a cave in Chiang Rai but were trapped when a downpour flooded the cave.

They were stuck in the cave for nine days and rescuers from different parts of the world help in rescuing the boys.