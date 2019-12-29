Military admits manipulating photo of communist rebel surrenderees

A unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines has issued an apology after showing a photo of communist rebels who surrendered to the government which netizens called out as manipulated.

The military explained that they manipulated the photo so that they could protect the lives of the surrenderees.

“Our line unit’s intention is not to mislead the public, but to protect the lives of the former rebels who placed themselves at risk by surrendering to the government,” Major Ricky Anthony Aguilar of the 9th Infantry Division said in a statement.

“We admit to have committed a mistake though by manipulating the picture for the sole purpose of ensuring the safety of the lives of former rebel and their families,” he added.

The military said they were not able to verify the photo because they wanted to release the information as timely as possible.

Aguilar added that despite the manipulated photo, 306 rebels surrendered to the government in Masbate.

Netizens were quick to point out that the photo sent by the military was photoshopped or manipulated.