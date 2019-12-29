Four-day break announced in Umm Al Quwain

Photo credit: Pixabay

The government sector in Umm Al Quwain will enjoy a four-day break beginning January 1.

In an announcement through its Instagram account, the Umm Al Quwain Government announced that it issued a circular for a two-day holiday for January 1 and 2, 2020.

Combine it with the weekend, this will make a four-day work break.

Work there will resume on January 5. 2020.