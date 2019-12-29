Four-day break announced in Umm Al Quwain

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
The government sector in Umm Al Quwain will enjoy a four-day break beginning January 1.
In an announcement through its Instagram account, the Umm Al Quwain Government announced that it issued a circular for a two-day holiday for January 1 and 2, 2020.
Combine it with the weekend, this will make a four-day work break.
Work there will resume on January 5. 2020.
. . أصدر الديوان الأميري بأم القيوين التعميم رقم (5) لسنة 2019 بشأن عطلة رأس السنة الميلادية للدوائر المحلية في إمارة أم القيوين. ونص التعميم على أن يتم تعطيل العمل في كافة الدوائر المحلية في إمارة أم القيوين يومي الأربعاء والخميس الموافق 1 و 2 يناير 2020، على أن يستأنف الدوام الرسمي اعتباراً من يوم الأحد الموافق 5 يناير 2020 .
