Monday, December 30, 2019

Dec 29 19, 5:42 pm

LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020

Dec 30 2019

Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...

Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash

Dec 30 2019

The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...

Share1
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
1 Shares

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expansion plans with international trade credit solutions

by | News

Dec. 29, 19 | 5:42 pm

Photo: Agreement signed by Meshal Al Naqbi, CFO of Ducab (left), and Mr. Massimo Falcioni, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (right)

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Insurance Company, has welcomed Dubai Cable Company (Ducab), a UAE-based global player in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium wire and cable products, to the trade insurance marketplace.

ECI will be supporting the expansion plans of Ducab by offering them international trade credit coverage.

Ducab works with customers around the world and this coverage will better position the company in its continued expansion from its home market in the UAE to the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, Europe, and the Americas. Ducab was founded in 1979 and is jointly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Senaat (General Holding Corporation, Abu Dhabi).

Ducab has signed up with ECI for a multi-buyer trade credit solution, which will mitigate the risks associated with the exports of their products to international markets and will allow access to ECI’s information database platform of more than 90 million corporates.

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI commented: “ECI has a strong mandate to strengthen UAE business capabilities to do business in the international markets by providing innovative trade credit solutions that can help them accomplish their business goals and boost their expansion globally. Ducab’s landmark projects in the UAE is a testament to their commitment to product quality and customer service. It is this locally achieved success that has helped them to leap into the global markets. This strategic step, in turn, has made it essential for the company to select bespoke trade credit solutions that provide risk coverage to their businesses while accessing cross-border markets.

Meshal Al Naqbi, CFO of Ducab, said: “Ducab exports more than 60% of its manufactured product to countries across the globe, firmly establishing its presence in international markets, and enhancing the reputation of the UAE as a source of quality, world-class cable products. The current partnership with ECI will support our strong export business, enabling Ducab to continue to expand in markets around the world.”

The businesses protected under this policy include exports of manufacturing and trading of copper cables wires and accessories; copper rods and aluminium rods, wires and conductors; power distribution equipment; firefighting and safety equipment; power supply wires; fire resistant and retardant materials; contracting and installation of electric power lines; aluminium conductive rods; and H.V. aluminium electric cables.

Jobs

Latest News

LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020

LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020

Dec 30, 2019

Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...

Jinri Park ties the knot

Jinri Park ties the knot

Dec 30, 2019

Jinri Park and her boyfriend John tied the knot in an intimate Korean wedding. In a series of photos shared by Jinri on her Instagram account, Jinri wore a pink and purple hanbok or Korean traditional dress. John, on the other hand, wore a tuxedo during their wedding....

Kuwait cop, wife held over Filipina’s death

Kuwait cop, wife held over Filipina’s death

Dec 30, 2019

Kuwaiti police arrested a local cop and his wife for possibly torturing their Filipina housemaid to death, newspapers reported on Monday. The 26-year-old maid died of injuries in the hospital after she was brought in by the unnamed interior ministry security man, they...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
US Senator tells Duterte to free De Lima instead denying Americans visa
Published On  December 29, 2019
Authorities probe ‘samalamig’ vendor getting water from manhole
Published On  December 29, 2019
PH pioneer of internet in the country, Benjie Tan dies
Published On  December 29, 2019
Close