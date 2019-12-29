Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expansion plans with international trade credit solutions

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
Thousands of tourists ‘trapped’ in east of Melbourne as bushfires continue
There are more than 30,000 tourists believed to be 'trapped' in some areas in the east of Melbourne, Australia after they reportedly refused to evacuate amid raging bushfires there. Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp, who was quoted in a report by Daily Mail, said some of...
LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020
Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...
Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash
The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...
Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Insurance Company, has welcomed Dubai Cable Company (Ducab), a UAE-based global player in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium wire and cable products, to the trade insurance marketplace.
ECI will be supporting the expansion plans of Ducab by offering them international trade credit coverage.
Ducab works with customers around the world and this coverage will better position the company in its continued expansion from its home market in the UAE to the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, Europe, and the Americas. Ducab was founded in 1979 and is jointly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Senaat (General Holding Corporation, Abu Dhabi).
Ducab has signed up with ECI for a multi-buyer trade credit solution, which will mitigate the risks associated with the exports of their products to international markets and will allow access to ECI’s information database platform of more than 90 million corporates.
Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI commented: “ECI has a strong mandate to strengthen UAE business capabilities to do business in the international markets by providing innovative trade credit solutions that can help them accomplish their business goals and boost their expansion globally. Ducab’s landmark projects in the UAE is a testament to their commitment to product quality and customer service. It is this locally achieved success that has helped them to leap into the global markets. This strategic step, in turn, has made it essential for the company to select bespoke trade credit solutions that provide risk coverage to their businesses while accessing cross-border markets.
Meshal Al Naqbi, CFO of Ducab, said: “Ducab exports more than 60% of its manufactured product to countries across the globe, firmly establishing its presence in international markets, and enhancing the reputation of the UAE as a source of quality, world-class cable products. The current partnership with ECI will support our strong export business, enabling Ducab to continue to expand in markets around the world.”
The businesses protected under this policy include exports of manufacturing and trading of copper cables wires and accessories; copper rods and aluminium rods, wires and conductors; power distribution equipment; firefighting and safety equipment; power supply wires; fire resistant and retardant materials; contracting and installation of electric power lines; aluminium conductive rods; and H.V. aluminium electric cables.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved