DFA: No Filipinos on board Kazakhstan flight air crash

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
Thousands of tourists ‘trapped’ in east of Melbourne as bushfires continue
There are more than 30,000 tourists believed to be 'trapped' in some areas in the east of Melbourne, Australia after they reportedly refused to evacuate amid raging bushfires there. Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp, who was quoted in a report by Daily Mail, said some of...
LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020
Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...
Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash
The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...
The Department of Foreign Affairs extended its sympathies after an aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan killing at least 12 people on board, Friday.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expresses condolences in connection with yesterday’s crash of a Fokker 100 aircraft with flight number Z92100 operated by Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air,” the DFA said in a statement.
The DFA added that there were no Filipinos onboard the plane.
“The Philippine Embassy in Russia, which has a jurisdiction over Kazakhstan, reported that there were no Filipinos on board the aircraft,” the statement added.
Almaty Airport Authority said that the plane lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, before colliding with a two-story building.
In a CNN report, the plane crashed just 19 seconds after its takeoff. The crash is now under investigation on what happened to the 23-year-old plane, which happens to have a good service record.
Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta, has likewise expressed his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and hopes for the quick recovery of those injured.
