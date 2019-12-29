DFA: No Filipinos on board Kazakhstan flight air crash

The Department of Foreign Affairs extended its sympathies after an aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan killing at least 12 people on board, Friday.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expresses condolences in connection with yesterday’s crash of a Fokker 100 aircraft with flight number Z92100 operated by Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA added that there were no Filipinos onboard the plane.

“The Philippine Embassy in Russia, which has a jurisdiction over Kazakhstan, reported that there were no Filipinos on board the aircraft,” the statement added.

Almaty Airport Authority said that the plane lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, before colliding with a two-story building.

In a CNN report, the plane crashed just 19 seconds after its takeoff. The crash is now under investigation on what happened to the 23-year-old plane, which happens to have a good service record.

Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta, has likewise expressed his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and hopes for the quick recovery of those injured.