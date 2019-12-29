Monday, December 30, 2019

DFA Chief: OFW Department must be a standalone agency

by | News

Dec. 29, 19 | 5:25 pm

Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. weighed in on the proposed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) department.

Locsin said that the proposed department should not overlap with the functions of the DFA.

“A new department of OFWS must be a standalone department; no overlap with Foreign Affairs. Unless it wants to be a bureau under DFA,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Locsin added that the department should be entitled with an attaché.

“We can’t have tail wagging dog. It should be entitled to an attaché but not a consular officer who is a part of DFA. Will facilitate but not mix,” Locsin added.

Two house panels approved the creation of a Department of Filipino Overseas, while their Senate counterpart has yet to tackle the bill.

The proposed bill consolidates the functions of government agencies dealing with OFWs.

It will include the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO); All Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) un­der DOLE; the International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) under DOLE; the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA); and the Social Welfare Attache’s Office (SWATO) under DSWD, now operating as the International Social Services Office (ISSO). The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will also be part of the Department.

