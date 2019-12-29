DFA Chief: OFW Department must be a standalone agency

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
Thousands of tourists ‘trapped’ in east of Melbourne as bushfires continue
There are more than 30,000 tourists believed to be 'trapped' in some areas in the east of Melbourne, Australia after they reportedly refused to evacuate amid raging bushfires there. Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp, who was quoted in a report by Daily Mail, said some of...
LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020
Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...
Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash
The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...
Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. weighed in on the proposed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) department.
Locsin said that the proposed department should not overlap with the functions of the DFA.
“A new department of OFWS must be a standalone department; no overlap with Foreign Affairs. Unless it wants to be a bureau under DFA,” Locsin said in a tweet.
Locsin added that the department should be entitled with an attaché.
“We can’t have tail wagging dog. It should be entitled to an attaché but not a consular officer who is a part of DFA. Will facilitate but not mix,” Locsin added.
Two house panels approved the creation of a Department of Filipino Overseas, while their Senate counterpart has yet to tackle the bill.
The proposed bill consolidates the functions of government agencies dealing with OFWs.
It will include the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO); All Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) under DOLE; the International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) under DOLE; the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA); and the Social Welfare Attache’s Office (SWATO) under DSWD, now operating as the International Social Services Office (ISSO). The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will also be part of the Department.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved