Monday, December 30, 2019

Dec 29 19, 5:36 pm

LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020

Dec 30 2019

Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...

Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash

Dec 30 2019

The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...

Authorities probe ‘samalamig’ vendor getting water from manhole

News

Dec. 29, 19 | 5:36 pm

The Parañaque City local government is tracking down the man in a viral video who was caught using water from a manhole to make his ‘samalamig’ drink.

“Hindi sya ma-locate. Pinagtanong tanong na namin yung vendor na ‘yun,” Mar Jimenez, Paranaque City public information office (PIO) chief in an interview with the Manila Bulletin.

A video uploaded by Sycil Trazona showed a man getting his water source from an open man hole in Barangay Baclaran and putting it in a plastic jar.

The netizen then alleged that the man will be using the water for his ‘samalamig’ drinks.

Jimenez however said that they don’t have any capacity to prove it yet. What local officials know is that some vendors use the water from the manhole to clean their area.

“‘Pag naglilinis sila ng lugar nila, ito yung pinangbubuhos nila,” Jimenez said.

“Kung merong mag-wiwitness kung tiga area ang vendor na ‘yan, meron s’yang responsibility,” Jimenez added.

The public official said that selling dirty or contaminated water has legal implications.

“Kasi selling of contaminated water source ay hazardous sa public. Meron syang pananagutan nyan, haharap sya sa local ordinance, sa sanitation code,” he added.

Maynilad also said that they have sealed the controversial manhole since last Thursday.

Close