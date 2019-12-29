Authorities probe ‘samalamig’ vendor getting water from manhole

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
Thousands of tourists ‘trapped’ in east of Melbourne as bushfires continue
There are more than 30,000 tourists believed to be 'trapped' in some areas in the east of Melbourne, Australia after they reportedly refused to evacuate amid raging bushfires there. Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp, who was quoted in a report by Daily Mail, said some of...
LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020
Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...
Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash
The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...
The Parañaque City local government is tracking down the man in a viral video who was caught using water from a manhole to make his ‘samalamig’ drink.
“Hindi sya ma-locate. Pinagtanong tanong na namin yung vendor na ‘yun,” Mar Jimenez, Paranaque City public information office (PIO) chief in an interview with the Manila Bulletin.
A video uploaded by Sycil Trazona showed a man getting his water source from an open man hole in Barangay Baclaran and putting it in a plastic jar.
The netizen then alleged that the man will be using the water for his ‘samalamig’ drinks.
Jimenez however said that they don’t have any capacity to prove it yet. What local officials know is that some vendors use the water from the manhole to clean their area.
“‘Pag naglilinis sila ng lugar nila, ito yung pinangbubuhos nila,” Jimenez said.
“Kung merong mag-wiwitness kung tiga area ang vendor na ‘yan, meron s’yang responsibility,” Jimenez added.
The public official said that selling dirty or contaminated water has legal implications.
“Kasi selling of contaminated water source ay hazardous sa public. Meron syang pananagutan nyan, haharap sya sa local ordinance, sa sanitation code,” he added.
Maynilad also said that they have sealed the controversial manhole since last Thursday.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved