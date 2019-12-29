Authorities probe ‘samalamig’ vendor getting water from manhole

The Parañaque City local government is tracking down the man in a viral video who was caught using water from a manhole to make his ‘samalamig’ drink.

“Hindi sya ma-locate. Pinagtanong tanong na namin yung vendor na ‘yun,” Mar Jimenez, Paranaque City public information office (PIO) chief in an interview with the Manila Bulletin.

A video uploaded by Sycil Trazona showed a man getting his water source from an open man hole in Barangay Baclaran and putting it in a plastic jar.

The netizen then alleged that the man will be using the water for his ‘samalamig’ drinks.

Jimenez however said that they don’t have any capacity to prove it yet. What local officials know is that some vendors use the water from the manhole to clean their area.

“‘Pag naglilinis sila ng lugar nila, ito yung pinangbubuhos nila,” Jimenez said.

“Kung merong mag-wiwitness kung tiga area ang vendor na ‘yan, meron s’yang responsibility,” Jimenez added.

The public official said that selling dirty or contaminated water has legal implications.

“Kasi selling of contaminated water source ay hazardous sa public. Meron syang pananagutan nyan, haharap sya sa local ordinance, sa sanitation code,” he added.

Maynilad also said that they have sealed the controversial manhole since last Thursday.