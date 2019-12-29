5 dead in Bukidnon truck accident

Five were found dead in a truck accident at Sumilao, Bukidnon on Saturday afternoon, December 29.

The victims were Teresa Jagonal and the two other minors who were taking a bath in the artesian well, truck driver Erman Falci, and his convoy.

The vehicle lost control and crashed the wall where Jagonal and the two other minors were hit, GMA News reported.

The truck fell into the cliff which left all victims dead on the spot.

According to porter Reymart Galagala, Falcis drove an Isuzu aluminum wing van truck at full speed on his way to the town of Maluko in Manolo Fortich.

He survived the accident and was rushed to Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center in Malaybalay City after having serious body injuries.

Police Colonel Roel Lami-ing of Bukidnon Police Provincial Office asked for the public’s cooperation to prevent this kind of incident.