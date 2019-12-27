Sunday, December 29, 2019

UAE police arrest expat woman for 'witchcraft' practice

Dec 29 2019

A European woman was arrested by Abu Dhabi Police arrested over her alleged witchcraft practices. Authorities received an anonymous tip about the woman's practices. After an investigation was conducted, the woman was reportedly caught using tricks and fake rituals....

Only residency card needed to get health care in Saudi

Dec 29 2019

Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia need only to present their residency cards when they go to hospitals or pharmacies.   This applies to those who are insured by any health care insurance company in Saudi.   "Para sa iyong kaalaman, mula Enero 1, 2020, ang iyong...

39 victims of 'killer' lambanog still in PGH

Dec 29 2019

A record released by Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday showed that 39 victims were still hospitalized due to lambanog or coconut wine poisoning.   From 42 victims during Christmas Day, the admitted patients decreased to 39 -- 12 of which are still in the...

‘Ursula’ death toll climbs to 28

Dec. 27, 19 | 12:02 pm

National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed on Friday that the number of casualties due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula rose to 28.

At least 13 fatalities were reported in Iloilo, followed by Capiz with four; three in Eastern Samar; two in Aklan and Leyte and one casualty each in Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Cebu.

Meanwhile, 12 people are missing based on NDRRMC’s latest monitoring.

The provincial government of Leyte and Capiz declared state of calamity due to destruction brought by Ursula.

The town of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, as well as the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan in Cebu, was also placed under state of calamity.

Ursula left a trail of destruction in central Philippines; damaging properties, disrupting sea travel, triggering power outages, canceling flights and ruining holidays of thousands of residents and travelers.

Dec 29, 2019

Despite being the favorite choice to win the Best Actor award for his dramatic portrayal in the film Miracle in Cell No.7, Aga Muhlach lost to Allen Dizon during the MMFF Awards Night. "Okay lang," Aga said to all those who congratulated him and told him that he also...

Dec 29, 2019

After winning the majority of awards in the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night, Best Actress Judy Ann Santos hopes that more people will get to see 'Mindanao'. A story about a woman taking care of her cancer-stricken child while waiting for her...

Dec 29, 2019

A European woman was arrested by Abu Dhabi Police arrested over her alleged witchcraft practices. Authorities received an anonymous tip about the woman's practices. After an investigation was conducted, the woman was reportedly caught using tricks and fake rituals....

Dec 29, 2019

Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia need only to present their residency cards when they go to hospitals or pharmacies.   This applies to those who are insured by any health care insurance company in Saudi.   “Para sa iyong kaalaman, mula Enero 1, 2020, ang iyong...

Dec 29, 2019

A record released by Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday showed that 39 victims were still hospitalized due to lambanog or coconut wine poisoning.   From 42 victims during Christmas Day, the admitted patients decreased to 39 -- 12 of which are still in the...

