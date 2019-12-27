‘Ursula’ death toll climbs to 28

National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed on Friday that the number of casualties due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula rose to 28.

At least 13 fatalities were reported in Iloilo, followed by Capiz with four; three in Eastern Samar; two in Aklan and Leyte and one casualty each in Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Cebu.

Meanwhile, 12 people are missing based on NDRRMC’s latest monitoring.

The provincial government of Leyte and Capiz declared state of calamity due to destruction brought by Ursula.

The town of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, as well as the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan in Cebu, was also placed under state of calamity.

Ursula left a trail of destruction in central Philippines; damaging properties, disrupting sea travel, triggering power outages, canceling flights and ruining holidays of thousands of residents and travelers.